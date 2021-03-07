BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

New plan proposed for hotel quarantine

New plan proposed for hotel quarantine

THAILAND: A proposal to allow foreign visitors to leave their hotel rooms after the first three days of their mandatory 14-day quarantine period will be submitted to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafetytourism
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 7 March 2021, 10:46AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn Photo: Bangkok Post file.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn Photo: Bangkok Post file.

If approved, visitors next month would only be required to spend three days in their hotel rooms. Visitors could leave their rooms after three days but they must not leave their hotel for 11 more days.

The so-called Area Hotel Quarantine (AHQ) proposal targets at least five provinces considered to be the country’s top tourist destinations: Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani and Chon Buri, a meeting was told yesterday (Mar 6).

Chaired by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the meeting was held via video conference, attended by officials from the ministry, the Department of Health Service Support and tourism business operators.

With AHQ, visitors would undergo a COVID-19 swab test on the third day of their stay at designated hotels.

If a visitor tests negative for COVID-19, he or she will be allowed to leave their room, the meeting was told.

More swab tests would be conducted while a visitor is being quarantined, but he or she will be allowed to leave quarantine after 14 days after receiving a clean bill of health.

The AHQ proposal is part of the government’s plan to begin reopening the country starting next month, said a source, noting that other travel arrangements, including the travel bubble agreements with other countries, may follow after the month of May as the situation eases.

MGID

The government will also consider a plan to allow visitors who have received COVID-19 vaccinations to enter Thailand without having to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, the source said.

Some foreign visitors who arrived in Thailand on Feb 18 under the Golf Quarantine programme, which allows foreigners to quarantine in golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic, tested positive for the virus, the source said.

Under the programme, visitors are isolated in hotel rooms for the first three days of their visit, and those who test negative for the virus can leave their rooms to play golf.

As for the group of visitors who came to Thailand on Feb 21 under the Villa Quarantine programme, an initiative similar to the Golf Quarantine programme, at the Sri Panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel, none of the visitors were found to have been infected with COVID-19, the source said.

Phisut Saekhu, president of the association of hotels in the eastern provinces, meanwhile, urged government officials to extend its State Quarantine programme, which is joined by 12 hotels operators in Pattaya city in Chon Buri province.

The programme is due to end by the end of this month.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 07 March 2021 - 11:15:35 

Another not going to work Q-proposal. Only 3 days in room, next 12 days only in hotel.  In the overpriced AHQ hotels.  It is clear that this new 'plan proposal' also will not work.  Instead: 1: Vaccinate the entire Phuket population. 2: Only welcome foreign tourists with a vaccine passport. Make that the beginning of the 'New Normal', something so far only talked about.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Hearing the message loud and clear
Darasamut Underpass to close for cleaning
Four rallies go ahead despite new ban
Governor orders Phuket Town nightclub closed for five years
Teen brothers caught for spate of motorbike thefts
Phuket reopening up for discussion
Major water supply outage as Bang Wad supply lines upgraded 
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should private firms be allowed to import vaccines into Thailand? || March 5
Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest
Foraging elephants poisoned by paraquat
Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine
Navy inspections find no illegal workers on Phuket fishing boats
‘Commando police’ arrest Phuket construction worker for stealing gun from policeman 15 years ago
Dawn raids net nine drug suspects in Rawai
Private firms may get vaccine import nod

 

Phuket community
New plan proposed for hotel quarantine

Another not going to work Q-proposal. Only 3 days in room, next 12 days only in hotel. In the overp...(Read More)

Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest

The fact that local officials want to enter the "Clean Province" contest speaks volumes as...(Read More)

Phuket reopening up for discussion

TAT doesn’t “get it.” Sure, some tourists will come with shorter quarantines, but not enough t...(Read More)

Phuket Music Scene: Rocking in Rawai

Ain't nothin' but the Blues ✌️❤️...(Read More)

Governor orders Phuket Town nightclub closed for five years

Rule number 1- don't annoy a senior cop! Unfortunately if it were an ;ordinary' member of th...(Read More)

Governor orders Phuket Town nightclub closed for five years

OK, the five-year ban is good. The monetary fine of 25,250 Baht seems extremely mild. Not having any...(Read More)

Phuket reopening up for discussion

The 'Phuket model' was rejected because it had nothing to do with Phuket beyond being impose...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

People, read the article before spouting your made-up Antivaxer pseudo-science. All the quarantine m...(Read More)

PM takes punt on Songkran

Wow, 'fun' Street Khao San Road got a upgrade, full attention of Ministry of Culture. hahaha...(Read More)

Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest

Nice. Action plan, 3 'stream' processes(?), promotion/publishing (Thai paper is always patie...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Lean On Me Live Fest
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
QSI Cooking 2021
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand

 