BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Large majority of leatherback turtle eggs fail to hatch at Mai Khao

Large majority of leatherback turtle eggs fail to hatch at Mai Khao

PHUKET: Officials have yet to provide any explanation was to why only eight leatherback baby turtles from the nest on Mai Khao Beach so far have hatched and made their way into the sea, from a total of 106 eggs in the nest.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Monday 8 March 2021, 12:16PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: DMCR

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

In total, nearly 80% of the 106 eggs failed to hatch.

Officers from the Marine National Park Operation Centre 2 reported that at 5am on Saturday (Mar 6) two baby turtles had made their way from the nest to the surface of the sand and scrambled their way to the water’s edge.

With no other baby turtles surfacing, the officers removed the sand from above the nest to see whether any other baby turtles needed help making their way to the sea, reported Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) officers at the scene.

Marine wildlife officers helped release a further six turtles to the open water, and took five eggs into special care – but left nine eggs to hatch still in the nest.

The DMCR officers reported that of the total 106 eggs in the nest, 84 of the eggs will never hatch.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Of the 84 eggs, five eggs contained formed turtles that failed to hatch, six eggs failed to fully develop, 45 eggs failed to develop at all and 28 of the eggs were hollow.

Officers still have one more nest, an olive ridley turtle nest, on Mai Khao Beach under their protection. The nest is expected to hatch on April 5.

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket), the reward for being the first person to report a turtle nest to officials is still being honoured.

The two people who reported the leatherback nest and the police ridley turtle nest on Mai Khao Beach each received B20,000 for reporting the nests at a small ceremony led by Thalang District Chief Suwit Suriyawong, PR Phuket reported.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to affect parts of Kamala
Thief arrested in Patong for slashing German expat’s arm
Chinese wary of domestic vaccine drive
Police hunt for protest van attackers
Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument
New plan proposed for hotel quarantine
Phuket Opinion: Hearing the message loud and clear
Darasamut Underpass to close for cleaning
Four rallies go ahead despite new ban
Governor orders Phuket Town nightclub closed for five years
Teen brothers caught for spate of motorbike thefts
Phuket reopening up for discussion
Major water supply outage as Bang Wad supply lines upgraded 
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should private firms be allowed to import vaccines into Thailand? || March 5
Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest

 

Phuket community
Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument

I'd love to know who had the initial contract to supply plants worth B6m. Someone's brother&...(Read More)

African wildcat ‘Julie’ missing again

Great outcome, might be time to construct a secure run for the cat....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hearing the message loud and clear

This appears to be excessive. It makes me wonder if someone did not pay someone a little money on th...(Read More)

Activist charged B6m for removing plants at Democracy Monument

I am sure that student is wise asking to see the original bill of the small plants. Perhaps a few th...(Read More)

How do you like my island, Mr Bond?

Great itinerary! This is a direct COPY of other companies who have been here much longer. On the pl...(Read More)

New plan proposed for hotel quarantine

This helps a selected group of hotels (no corruption involved I'm sure) and no one else as the v...(Read More)

New plan proposed for hotel quarantine

Thai still refuse to understand that they need tourists. Tourists don't need Thailand. Stop seei...(Read More)

Governor orders Phuket Town nightclub closed for five years

I'm guessing some "official" parlayed this into an awesome opportunity. Scrap the noi...(Read More)

Governor orders Phuket Town nightclub closed for five years

Not what you know but who you know....(Read More)

New plan proposed for hotel quarantine

Good for the smokers ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
UWC Thailand
QSI Cooking 2021
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Lean On Me Live Fest
Dewa Phuket Resort
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Thanyapura

 