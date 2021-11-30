|
PHUKET XTRA - November 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Lots of fish at Nai Harn Beach |:| Total Phuket Covid-19 cases reach 94 |:| Amnesty International under investigation by Thai police |:| Omicron will not affect reopening, says Piphat Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 30 November 2021, 07:24PM
Sir Burr@ try doing it in Singapore same result still there is always Communist Vietnam, Laos and Ca...(Read More)
Everybody knows it. We are guests here in Thailand and do not have to stay if we don't want to. ...(Read More)
So Mr MaAnn is finally gone but the restaurants he spent years 'trying' to evict from Layan ...(Read More)
Thomas T, will you please stop quoting a dead person who could not have known anything about Covid. ...(Read More)
Timothy@ enforcement of most things here is random at best, to imply that is a deliberate attempt at...(Read More)
@ Timotheus: Tell me one Nation where you can drive a 125cc without license and than tell me why som...(Read More)
So what are the tourists that just booked their flights because they thought there was no quarantine...(Read More)
maveric. You finally get my point. The tourists should not be able to rent a bike without a motorbik...(Read More)
Isn't it funny that an anagram of Omicron is moronic? It has been reported that most who get thi...(Read More)
ALL of the covid restrictions and vexxines have failed dismally and we are 2 years into it. if you c...(Read More)
