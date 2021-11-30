Lots of fish at Nai Harn

PHUKET: Local fishermen at Nai Harn were gifted a bumper haul yesterday (Nov 29) when hundreds of small fish locally called “Pla Thong Mae Mai” were caught in their nets set up in the shallows just off the beach.

marineenvironment

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 30 November 2021, 01:08PM

Boonsom Phonrob, Village Headman (Phu Yai Baan) of Moo. 1, Rawai, explained that he along with a group of local fishermen were fishing at the beach, as is usual as the community is a traditional fishing village, when they noticed their nets were full.

Tourists stood by in wonder as the fishermen brought ashore their haul, mostly spotted halfbeak fish but also some larger fish.

The fish were shared among all the fishermen at the beach, Mr Boonsom said, with top priority going to helping to provide villagers with making food.

In December 2018, local fishermen were treated to a freak bumper haul of mackerel brought ashore at Nai Harn Beach.

The fishermen brought ashore more than 4,000 of the fish in one outing.

“The hardtail fish is found around the shoreline every year from November to January, but this year there are more than usual at Nai Han, Kata, Karon and Freedom beaches,” local fisherman Ponchai Faingam told The Phuket News at the time.

“Normally each fish weighs about 600-700 grams and usually sells at markets for B70-80 per kilogram. But this time, it is cheaper. Some fishermen are even giving some away for free,” he laughed.