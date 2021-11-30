BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Omicron will not affect reopening, says Phiphat

Omicron will not affect reopening, says Phiphat

BANGKOK: Thailand will not take a step back from the reopening plan despite uncertainty over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said yesterday (Nov 29).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 30 November 2021, 10:53AM

A passenger reacts after receiving a COVID-19 coronavirus swab test following his arrival under the Phuket Sandbox tourism scheme at Phuket International Airport in September. Photo: AFP

A passenger reacts after receiving a COVID-19 coronavirus swab test following his arrival under the Phuket Sandbox tourism scheme at Phuket International Airport in September. Photo: AFP

Phiphat will also propose a more relaxed approach on alcohol sales to lift the festive sentiment.

“Nobody wants another border closure as it was really difficult for us to reopen the country,” he said. “Our economy still suffers from the crisis, so there will be no more border seals unless we are in a very critical situation.”

He said international travellers during the first 29 days of reopening numbered over 100,000, double the number of tourists after three months of the Phuket Sandbox. The figures proved that a quarantine-free strategy is the right way to attract tourists, he said.

As the country recorded 200,000 tourists in the first 11 months, the ministry expected 300,000-400,000 tourists would visit Thailand by year-end, thanks to the winter season.

However, the plan to replace RT-PCR tests with antigen test kits for the Test and Go scheme from Dec 16 has to be postponed until there is more clarity on the Omicron variant to prevent possible caseloads of over 20,000 per day as seen during the recent wave.

“We have to accelerate the vaccination plan for residents which could help guard ourselves against the possible new wave,” said Phiphat. “By December, our country will complete 110-120 million doses for the entire population and such protection will at least avoid severe conditions for those who are infected.”

The number of vaccines required for the tourism industry is approximately 3.5mn doses, of which 3mn were requested by the Tourism Council of Thailand. The ministry will coordinate with the Public Health Ministry to allocate booster jabs for tourism employees as soon as possible.

Phiphat was due to discuss with the cabinet today about allowing the sale of alcohol in blue zone areas until after midnight during year-end celebrations and unlocking sales from 2-5pm as the current rules don’t permit alcohol sales during those hours.

The proposal will be submitted to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration for approval.

Phiphat said the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will organise countdown events in five regions including Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Chonburi with a budget of B100-120mn, focusing on supporting local artists.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the new variant hasn’t affected travel sentiment so far.

However, the European market has started to see slow bookings in December due to concern over another lockdown triggered by the spread of the new variant.

But if there’s no threat from Omicron, the number of international arrivals this year should reach 500,000.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lots of fish at Nai Harn
‘Vaccine’ is word of the year for US dictionary Merriam-Webster
Phuket marks 93 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road cases, Arrivals from 8 African countries banned over Omicron variant || November 29
New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected
14-day quarantine for arrivals from unbanned parts of Africa
Police check Phuket Town venues for COVID compliance
Chalong Underpass closed during day for maintenance
Phuket gets green light for New Year celebrations to be an all-nighter
New COVID variant shuts borders across the globe
All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs
Phuket marks 133 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Kalim Beach restaurant fined for obstructing traffic
PPHO responds to vaccine hair loss claim

 

Phuket community
Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

Sir Burr@ try doing it in Singapore same result still there is always Communist Vietnam, Laos and Ca...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

Everybody knows it. We are guests here in Thailand and do not have to stay if we don't want to. ...(Read More)

New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected

So Mr MaAnn is finally gone but the restaurants he spent years 'trying' to evict from Layan ...(Read More)

COVID ‘variant of concern’ renamed Omicron

Thomas T, will you please stop quoting a dead person who could not have known anything about Covid. ...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Timothy@ enforcement of most things here is random at best, to imply that is a deliberate attempt at...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

@ Timotheus: Tell me one Nation where you can drive a 125cc without license and than tell me why som...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

So what are the tourists that just booked their flights because they thought there was no quarantine...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

maveric. You finally get my point. The tourists should not be able to rent a bike without a motorbik...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

Isn't it funny that an anagram of Omicron is moronic? It has been reported that most who get thi...(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

ALL of the covid restrictions and vexxines have failed dismally and we are 2 years into it. if you c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Thanyapura
Brightview Center

 