PHUKET XTRA - September 14 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Over 1,000 runners in Patong, hoped to bring boost |:| More rain in Phuket |:| Fight between Thai taxi rivals turns deadly |:| Muslims in peace talks urge Fridays be made holidays |:| Phuket crocodile hunt! |:| Two more Thais infected with Covid-19 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 14 September 2020, 08:19PM