PHUKET XTRA - September 14 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Over 1,000 runners in Patong, hoped to bring boost |:| More rain in Phuket |:| Fight between Thai taxi rivals turns deadly |:| Muslims in peace talks urge Fridays be made holidays |:| Phuket crocodile hunt! |:| Two more Thais infected with Covid-19 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 14 September 2020, 08:19PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
as soon as 1 country defies W.H.O. and ignores their non science based corona virus PCR test and all...(Read More)
Another example which proofs that NOT to invest anything in LOS is the only right choice. Luckily ne...(Read More)
@Kurt . Countries like Italy or Greece will be happy to hear that they have to welcome every boat w...(Read More)
'which under a best-case scenario will almost certainly be over by 2021' Who the hell sai...(Read More)
Why not keep the foreign tourists you have and not force them to leave 26 Sept. Copy what Malaysia h...(Read More)
One more SMALL drop on the HOT stone !? when will be the Date they do accept that a real boost of t...(Read More)
Someone forget to tell them that 'travel bubbles' are now dead ?...(Read More)
Investing in Thailand is only safe when you a multi national, and can buy Government + Immigration o...(Read More)
Soft loans? Ha. With no income the banks are going to lend them anything? Because they are refusing ...(Read More)
@ Christy Sweet, I guess Mr Fakkel is not just looking for a 30 day renewal. Presume he has a busin...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.