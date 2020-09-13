Tourism Minister pins hopes on events to boost Phuket economy

PHUKET: Minister for Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has said that he hopes more events will be held in Phuket in order to boost the number of visitors coming to Phuket, and generate more income for residents and businesses on the island.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 September 2020, 06:38PM

The Phuket Surfing Contest 2020 at Kalim beach, north of Patong, began today (Sept 13). The contest continues through Tuesday (Sept 15). Photo: Patong Municipality

Tourism Minister Phiphat at the ‘Amazing Thai Taste @Phuket #Local Food’ event held at Queen Sirikit park in Phuket Town. Photo: MoTS

Tourism Minister Phiphat speaks to the press in Phuket Town last night (Sept 11). Photo: MoTS

Mr Phiphat attended several events in Phuket yesterday, including the official opening of the ‘We Run Phuket’ fun run held at Patong Beach.

“At this stage, some businesses are still closed, and people do not have income, so I hope sport events can be a part to stimulate tourism and the economy and make income for local people,” Mr Phiphat said.

Present at the opening ceremony were Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, and other officials.

Mr Phiphat explained that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports chose to hold the event in Phuket, as Phuket is the second-highest income generating province in the country and was badly affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“More than 1,000 runners from 60 provinces applied to join this event. More events will be held in Phuket in order to support local tourism,” he added.

Mr Phiphat yesterday also presided over the opening ceremony of the ‘Amazing Thai Taste @Phuket #Local Food’ event held at Queen Sirikit park in Phuket Town.

The event, organised by the Phuket office of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), was held yesterday and today, featuring local dishes from various communities across Phuket and live entertainment.

Keeping the events theme rolling, the Phuket Surfing Contest 2020 at Kalim beach, north of Patong, began today. The contest continues through Tuesday.