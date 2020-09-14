Kata Rocks
Hunt continues for crocodile at Saphan Hin

PHUKET: Phuket Fisheries officials today (Sept 14) continued their hunt for a crocodile spotted among mangroves near Klong Koh Pee Rd, at Saphan Hin, on the weekend.

animalswildlifeSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 14 September 2020, 05:00PM

Local officials have placed a cage trap for the crocodile, but have yet to catch it. Photo: Phuket Fishery Dept

The crocodile was spotted in the area on Saturday (Sept 12). Photo: Singdam Panhin / Facebook

Singdam Panhin raised the alarm on Saturday (Sept 12), posting photos of a crocodile resting a bank in the mangroves on his Facebook page.

Local officials immediately launched a search for the reptile, but have been unable to find it, said Phuket Fisheries Chief Narin Meevong 

“From the photos, it is hard to identify how big the crocodile actually is, or its age,” Mr Narin  told The Phuket News.

“I think it is a saltwater crocodile, but I’m still not sure if it is a crocodile that has always been in the wild, or if it escaped from a crocodile farm,” he said.

Earlier today, Mr Singdam guided local officials to where he saw the crocodile.

The officers placed a cage, complete with chicken remains as bait, at the site.

“He pointed out where he saw it, but we still haven’t found it,” Mr Narin confirmed this afternoon.

“We will keep searching the area and checking the trap, and keep local people informed of whether we find anything,” he said.

Although the area is a mangrove swamp without residents, local fishermen roam the area, setting crab traps and fishing in the canal, Mr Narin explained.

“The area where the crocodile was seen connects to the sea and the mangrove forest is a good place for it to hide,” he said.

“At this stage it is still risky for people to fish in the area. We have advised local people to not not enter this area without a very good reason,” he added.

“If anyone thinks they have seen a crocodile in their area, please call us immediately at 076-212460,” he added.

