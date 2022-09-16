Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mobile cheap goods fair launched || September 16

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mobile cheap goods fair launched || September 16

Friday 16 September 2022, 05:45PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

IMT-GT keeps trade flowing
Cannabis bill riles coalition
Building walls in communities
Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class
Britain draws pride from ‘The Queue’ for their queen
Woman sentenced to death for poisoning children
Phuket Commerce Office launches mobile cheap goods fair
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tagged rocks at Racha Yai || September 15
Phuket readies for IMT-GT meeting
Darasamut Underpass to close for new water pumps
Phuket Central Mosque rises near airport
Putin, Xi meet for high-stakes talks in challenge to West
PM tenure ruling Sept 30
Rocks tagged at Racha Yai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forestry Department ordered to restore Maya Bay || September 14

 

Phuket community
Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece

Wonder if Thailand will want Ron Howard to pay millions of baht in 20 years for publicizing Thailand...(Read More)

Cannabis bill riles coalition

right now you need a licence to sell a beer but anyone can sell ganja.. this is nonsense..i'm up...(Read More)

Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece

@Christy Don't know if you are correct, but I'd believe anything Ron Howard did vs. YouTube...(Read More)

Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class

"...another US kind of state...but here people are much less educated and so much more dangerou...(Read More)

Phuket Central Mosque rises near airport

Why do any of you guys care one bit about building a mosque out by the airport. This affects none of...(Read More)

Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class

No word on the little a-hole that brought the pen gun to class? What a tragic event, all because of ...(Read More)

Building walls in communities

Tales like this cement my feelings to never make a long-term purchase in Thailand. The rule of law i...(Read More)

Building walls in communities

Prime example of always rent, NEVER buy over here. Only people who have done well out of thisa re th...(Read More)

Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class

this jungle is really getting worst day by say...wtf a 15 year old kid do with a gun at school? seem...(Read More)

Phuket Central Mosque rises near airport

My religion mandates I annoy my neighbors with pre dawn bleating over stadium loudspeakers. My other...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket

 