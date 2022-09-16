Phuket Commerce Office launches mobile cheap goods fair

PHUKET: The Phuket Commerce Office has launched a series of mobile markets offering household necessities at cheap prices to help people cope with the impact of high inflation on essential consumables.

economics

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 September 2022, 10:38AM

The mobile market series, branded as the ‘Lot 20’ markets, were launched at the Phuket Commerce Office in Phuket Town on Wednesday (Sept 16).

“This will help alleviate the burden of living expenses for the people of Phuket in a situation where the price of goods has increased,” said Phuket Provincial Palad (Chief Administrative Officer) Somprat Prabsongkram at the event.

The ‘Lot 20’ markets were the Phuket version of a nationwide campaign launched by the Commerce Department, explained Phuket Commerce Chief Woranit Aphiratjirawong.

The markets will be set up at six locations each day, but will move to different locations throughout the 60 days of the campaign, until Nov 12, Ms Woranit said.

The markets will be open from 9am to 5pm, she added.

The first six locations where the markets were set up for Wednesday through to today (Sept 14-16) are in front of the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office in Phuket Town and at the Sapam School in Koh Kaew; in front of Kathu Municipality and in front of Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor); at the Phu Yai baan’s house in Moo 4 Baan Don Tambon Thepkrasattri and in front of Mukarram Mosque in Cherng Talay.

“More than 80 consumer products will be sold to the public at cheap prices, including fresh produce, dry food, condiments, body wash products, laundry products and other necessities,” Ms Woranit said.

“Most people have come to buy pork, fresh chicken, eggs, vegetable oil and rice because they are much cheaper than at the markets, and most of them are smiling and happy that there is a project to help alleviate the burden of rising costs during this period,” she added.

“Those who are interested can follow the points of sale on the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office Facebook page,” she said.