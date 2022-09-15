British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket readies for IMT-GT meeting

Phuket readies for IMT-GT meeting

PHUKET: Final preparations were being made today (Sept 15) ahead of the 28th Indonesia–Malaysia–Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Ministerial Meeting, which is taking place at the Saii Laguna Hotel in Phuket tomorrow.

economicstransportenvironment
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 September 2022, 03:18PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew chaired a meeting earlier today attended by 14 southern provinces of Thailand, 11 northern and western states of Malaysia and 10 upper provinces from Indonesia’s Sumatra island.

The meeting was to prepare for tomorrow by clarifying the key directives to be addressed as well as summarising the outcome of the last IMT-GT conference, held in Putrajaya, Malaysia in August 2021.

According to the IMT-GT website, “Various key updates and initiatives across the IMT-GT sectoral areas will be highlighted during this meeting among others; endorsement of the new IMT-GT Implementation Blueprint (IB) 2022–2026, cooperation on rubber among the three countries, as well as further discussions to accelerate the economic recovery process in the subregion through the IMT-GT Themed Trail to promote the IMT-GT region as a single tourism destination.”

Additionally, today’s meeting covered topics such as the Southern Distribution Center Thung Song project and the Satun Geopark project between Langkawi Geopark in Malaysia, Satun Geopark in Thailand and Lake Toba Geopark in Indonesia.

Thai Residential

Also discussed was development of the Green City project, which the IMT-GT believes can contribute significantly to sustainable growth targets. For Thailand, this would focus on Green Transport initiatives in both Krabi and Phuket areas.

Governor Narong also highlighted Phuket’s aspiration as a representative of Thailand to host the Specialized Expo 2028, stressing that the province has progressed to the second round of selection and is therefore the sole represenative from the Asean region.

He emphasised how hosting the occasion could truly benefit the IMT-GT and encouraged attendees at the conference to subsequently support Phuket’s candidacy moving forward.

The IMT-GT started as an early attempt at economic liberalisation & integration in Asean. It was formally endorsed by Indonesia’s President Suharto, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohammad and Thailand’s Prime Minister Chuan Leekpai in 1993.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Darasamut Underpass to close for new water pumps
Phuket Central Mosque rises near airport
Putin, Xi meet for high-stakes talks in challenge to West
PM tenure ruling Sept 30
Rocks tagged at Racha Yai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forestry Department ordered to restore Maya Bay || September 14
Monkey trouble at new resort in Chalong
Education office probes child assault claims against school director
Bay marred by movie ordered to be fixed
One dead, two wounded in shooting at Bangkok military facility
Sea riches prompt new talks
Thief nabbed for lifting mobile phones from motorbikes
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The last remaining squatters at Layan Beach have been served another final notice || September 13
Tears for Queen Elizabeth II as coffin rests in Scotland
Man robs store twice, first with knife, then with sword

 

Phuket community
One dead, two wounded in shooting at Bangkok military facility

It is almost impossible for a foreigner to legally own a gun in Thailand, I know as I've tried- ...(Read More)

Bay marred by movie ordered to be fixed

The damage is from the million tourists who have peed in the water and thrown their lunch packaging ...(Read More)

Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece

This drama leaves out entirely Phuket's own Ben Reymanents and Maksym Polejaka's extreme r...(Read More)

Monkey trouble at new resort in Chalong

How large is the monkey troop? 10, 20, 30? When it is a large group, setting out traps looks nice b...(Read More)

One dead, two wounded in shooting at Bangkok military facility

Thailand is becoming like America with so many recent gun crimes. Does anybody else think it is too ...(Read More)

Final eviction notices served at Layan

Now we just wait and see or all buildings are gone by 30 Sept, or the Government start demolishing o...(Read More)

Monkey trouble at new resort in Chalong

We humans encroaching on more and more of nature every day is only going to cause more instances lik...(Read More)

Education office probes child assault claims against school director

Letting this child play regularly in his office behind closed doors is very suspicious. Do teachers ...(Read More)

Bay marred by movie ordered to be fixed

It should have been restored to it's original state as soon as the movie was finished being film...(Read More)

Education office probes child assault claims against school director

A school director who let a 9 year old boy playing regular in his office? Huh? Where there regular m...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Fastship Phuket
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
BDO Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge

 