Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Maya Bay to reopen? Patong tunnel, Phuket light-rail get cabinet boost! || November 5

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Maya Bay to reopen? Patong tunnel, Phuket light-rail get cabinet boost! || November 5

PHUKET XTRA - November 5 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Possible Maya Bay reopening to boost economy |:| 7 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand |:| Patong Bay dive cleanup |:| Patong Tunnel, Phuket light rail get cabinet boost |:| Candidates register for PPAO elections Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 5 November 2020, 06:28PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More ancient cave paintings found in Phang Nga Bay
COVID impacts expected to force hotel sales in 2021
Patong Police hunt for knife-wielding robber
Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism
Popular candidates register for Phuket provincial election
Low-cost flights may get cheaper
Referendum bill heads to parliament
Cabinet promises Patong Tunnel works to start in 2023, while light rail budget jumps B400mn
Trump declares win in knife-edge election
Patong Bay cleanup clears 105kg of trash from reef
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket activists blast ’window dressing’ visit? No tourism talk in cabinet meeting! || November 4
Overnight water-supply outages to affect Wichit
Protesters reject reconciliation panel
Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips
Cabinet meeting in Phuket blasted as ‘window dressing’

 

Phuket community
Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

Money first....(Read More)

Patong Bay cleanup clears 105kg of trash from reef

What a great thing to do. People working together. Let's hope this becomes a regular event. Go P...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Personally I don't believe for a minute he actually had the virus. 3 day recovery? I call BS. Ju...(Read More)

Tour operators turn spiritual

Wow, times of being desperate for tour operators. .."Skies to open for worshippers/ tour operat...(Read More)

Low-cost flights may get cheaper

My experience of flying TAA in the last few months has been that weekday flights are about the same ...(Read More)

Patong Bay cleanup clears 105kg of trash from reef

I say it again: Phuket Marine Office should sett up a fishing net registration system with certifica...(Read More)

Cabinet promises Patong Tunnel works to start in 2023, while light rail budget jumps B400mn

Excuse me! Do first fix what is crippled now. That is the Phuket water situation, incinerator capaci...(Read More)

Cabinet promises Patong Tunnel works to start in 2023, while light rail budget jumps B400mn

Better spend money on a combination of trolley busses and free riding electric busses. Anything fixe...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

@malczx7r Winning by a landslide ? Crying in their beers ? Looks like you have to cry in your be...(Read More)

Trump declares win in knife-edge election

As expected ! He's not only a loser, but a bad loser too !...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Kvik Phuket
K9 Point
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
AVC Engineering
UWC Thailand
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020

 