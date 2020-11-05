BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Popular candidates register for Phuket provincial election

Popular candidates register for Phuket provincial election

PHUKET: Incumbent Acting Chief of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) Watcharin Patomwatthanapong has announced that he will not register his candidacy to contest the position of PPAO President in the upcoming PPAO election.

politics
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 5 November 2020, 10:36AM

Supporters cheer after Rewat Areerob registered his candidacy. Photo: PEC

Supporters cheer after Rewat Areerob registered his candidacy. Photo: PEC

Supporters cheer after Jirayut Songyot registered to contest the presidential seat. Photo: PEC

Supporters cheer after Jirayut Songyot registered to contest the presidential seat. Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

Registration of candidates has proceeded smoothly, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC). Photo: PEC

« »

Mr Watcharin has acted as the chief of the PPAO since his predecessor Paiboon Upatising succumbed to cancer in August 2015. Since then, the PPAO has been widely criticised for being ineffective in addressing issues directly affecting local residents’ lives.

“I am grateful that a new president will come soon,” Mr Watcharin told The Phuket News.

“After the PPAO election is done and the new president starts working, I will not retire, but I will go back to being PPAO Chief Administrator,” he added.

Mr Watcharin declined to reveal on which date he will retire.

Registration for candidates for the election opened at Phuket Community Hall on Narisorn Rd, Phuket Town, on Monday and will close at 4:30pm tomorrow (Nov 6).

Among the first to register were popular candidates Jirayut Songyot and Rewat Areerob.

Mr Jirayut, 49, has been allocated “No 1” on the ballot. Already a long-serving PPAO councilor, Mr Jirayut is representing the Khon Baan Rao Party (“People from Our House”),  which won many seats in the PPAO election eight years ago.

Mr Rewat, 54, has been allocated “No 2” on the ballot. Representing the Phuket Yatdai Party (“Phuket Trustworthy Party”), Mr Rewat is already nearly a household name across Phuket. He has already served the island as a Member of Parliament for the Democrat Party and currently serves as assistant secretary to Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha.

A third popular candidate, Sorawut Palimapunt, has been allocated “No 3” on the ballot.

Mr Sorawut, 48, is representing the longstanding Gao Na Party (“Progress Party”), which today calls itself in English the “Phuket Progressive Movement Party”.

A former candidate for the New Future Party in Phuket in the last national election, Mr Sorawut works as the Southern Region manager of SG Capital Co., Ltd. (SGC).

Registration of candidates this week has run smoothly, with no incident between any supporters of the candidates, said Passakon Siripakayapon, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC).

“There has been great cooperation from both the supporters and the candidates,” he said.

Mr Passakon noted that on Dec 20 there will be 493 polling stations across the island where local residents may cast their votes.

“Please do not forget to exercise your rights at a polling place near your home from 8am-5pm on Sunday, Dec 20,” Mr Passakon urged.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Police hunt for knife-wielding robber
Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism
Low-cost flights may get cheaper
Referendum bill heads to parliament
Cabinet promises Patong Tunnel works to start in 2023, while light rail budget jumps B400mn
Trump declares win in knife-edge election
Patong Bay cleanup clears 105kg of trash from reef
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket activists blast ’window dressing’ visit? No tourism talk in cabinet meeting! || November 4
Overnight water-supply outages to affect Wichit
Protesters reject reconciliation panel
Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips
Cabinet meeting in Phuket blasted as ‘window dressing’
Inequality on the cards after Thailand’s economic recovery
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Millions for Chalong Hospital! Politician indicted over corruption? || November 3
Cabinet blanks talk on re-opening Phuket tourism

 

Phuket community
Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Personally I don't believe for a minute he actually had the virus. 3 day recovery? I call BS. Ju...(Read More)

Tour operators turn spiritual

Wow, times of being desperate for tour operators. .."Skies to open for worshippers/ tour operat...(Read More)

Low-cost flights may get cheaper

My experience of flying TAA in the last few months has been that weekday flights are about the same ...(Read More)

Patong Bay cleanup clears 105kg of trash from reef

I say it again: Phuket Marine Office should sett up a fishing net registration system with certifica...(Read More)

Cabinet promises Patong Tunnel works to start in 2023, while light rail budget jumps B400mn

Excuse me! Do first fix what is crippled now. That is the Phuket water situation, incinerator capaci...(Read More)

Cabinet promises Patong Tunnel works to start in 2023, while light rail budget jumps B400mn

Better spend money on a combination of trolley busses and free riding electric busses. Anything fixe...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

@malczx7r Winning by a landslide ? Crying in their beers ? Looks like you have to cry in your be...(Read More)

Trump declares win in knife-edge election

As expected ! He's not only a loser, but a bad loser too !...(Read More)

Emirates flight lands in Phuket

Keep crews trained and fly cargo - simple really story spun by airlines and media ...(Read More)

Cabinet promises Patong Tunnel works to start in 2023, while light rail budget jumps B400mn

Stop with this ridiculous light rail project! Nobody will use it! Tourists dont come at all and if c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
AVC Engineering
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
K9 Point
Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand

 