PHUKET XTRA - May 19 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket All foreigners now allowed to register for vaccine |:| Flight passengers without documents refused boarding |:| Pushed back: school to start June 14? |:| COVID could force release of 50k inmates |:| Thailand COVID update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 19 May 2021, 07:17PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
still on available in Thai though to register ...(Read More)
So flying SFO - SIN - HKT should be ok regarding documentation when fully vaccinated!...(Read More)
4 MONTHS later on that second AZ dose? Please tell me that is a mistake- and the 75% efficacy claim...(Read More)
Passengers must 'have location sharing enabled on the app at all times for the duration of their...(Read More)
@grasshopper take away children and migrant workers who have gone home, probably not much more than ...(Read More)
@captainjack69 indications are it will be next month Bangkok Hospital will take registration and con...(Read More)
Are Thai Embassies and foreign airlines daily updated with constant changing local Phuket arrival ru...(Read More)
Any news on when foreign residents will be offered the jabs? Herd immunity has to include everyone a...(Read More)
Can we still do the 2 weeks quarantine upon arrival if flying in from Singapore ????...(Read More)
Encouraging news along with the decline in infections detected well done to all the medical staff in...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.