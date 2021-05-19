The Phuket News
Phuket mass vaccination resumes with goal to inject 14,000 people per day

Phuket mass vaccination resumes with goal to inject 14,000 people per day

PHUKET: The mass-vaccination campaign in Phuket resumed across the island yesterday (May 18) with officials targeting to deliver jabs to 14,000 people a day during the mass-vaccination windows in order to reach the 70% population target to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 by July 1.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 May 2021, 11:11AM

Speaking at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol explained that 85,000 doses of Phuket’s designated installment of 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine for May have already arrived, with 115,000 more disease to arrive today (May 19).

“The 200,000 doses of vaccine will be provided as the first injection for 200,000 people. This will be done over 10 days, from May 18 to 28. People who receive their first injection this time will get their second one from June 15,” he said.

“This vaccination period is even more challenging for our medical staff, as we have to provide injections to about 14,000 people per day [during each period when vaccination injections are being provided ] within one and a half months. We have to give injections almost every day,” he added.

Following the current mass-vaccination window ongoing until May 28 will be the first rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Phuket early next month.

That window will be followed by another mass-vaccination window from June 15 during which those currently receiving their first Sinovac injection will receive their second jab.

To help make the rollout possible officials have set up another mass-vaccination centre at the Central Phuket Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road, bringing the total number of mass-vaccination centres across the island to six.

Mass vaccinations are continuing to be carried out at the five other locations previously used: the X-Terminal building at Phuket International Airport, Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong, Angsana Laguna Phuket resort in Cherng Talay, the Phuket Orchid Resort in Karon and the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin

To help speed up the process of people receiving their injections, Dr Chalermpong urged, “To people coming to get injected, please prepare your ID card, a pen and have your mobile phone ready to show your appointment SMS. Wear shirts that have sleeves that are easy to roll up, and come on time.”

The campaign to have people register to be vaccinated through the government efforts is gaining speed.

“Vaccination registration numbers are going to hit 300,000 in the next few days,” Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam said on Monday (May 17).

“42 more days. Be patient for 42 more days,” he added.

Phuket community
Phuket lifts restriction on restaurants’ opening hours

Still no restaurants open after 9 though..is this just hearsay? where is the copy of this order ?...(Read More)

Phuket lifts restriction on restaurants’ opening hours

Thank you Kurt, for that important clarification that the current (05 19 2021) curfew is a request, ...(Read More)

Prayut puts brakes on walk-in jabs

Get on the bus, get on the bus, and this guy was an Army Officer! God help anyone he may have had to...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

Day trippers are not immune from passing on SARS CoV-2 so to let them in for a 12 hour period is a...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

@KayCherter. A good question! Guess Phuket Officialdom is speechless when they read it. Will set up ...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

@KayChester. Both of them?...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

The policy enforcement is NOT Police enforcement. These 'officials' have no law enforcement ...(Read More)

Phuket lifts restriction on restaurants’ opening hours

The present curfew is a Governor's request, not a order. One is free to be out any time....(Read More)

Prayut puts brakes on walk-in jabs

Why they not say that there are no vaccines? Than it feels less 'flip-flopping'. If there ar...(Read More)

Kids get free internet for studying at home

How is that 'free internet for study' going to work? Full days, or just a number of hours? D...(Read More)

 

