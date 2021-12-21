|
|
PHUKET XTRA - December 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Mandatory quarantine reinstated amid Omicron concerns |:| Phuket to push for 4th COVID vaccine |:| Phuket alcohol New Year all-nighter cancelled |:| Kids 5-11 allowed Pfizer shot |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 21 December 2021, 07:20PM
