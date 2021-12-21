BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket New Year’s Eve all-nighter cancelled

Phuket New Year’s Eve all-nighter cancelled

PHUKET: The order by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to allow the sale and consumption of alcohol at venues across the island all through the night of Dec 31 has been cancelled.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthalcoholtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 December 2021, 04:44PM

The notice issued by the Phuket Info Center this afternoon (Dec 21).

The notice issued by the Phuket Info Center this afternoon (Dec 21).

The cancellation was announced through a notice posted by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, this afternoon (Dec 21).

The notice announced that all food and beverage outlets that are permitted by licence to usually sell alcohol until 11pm were now allowed to sell alcohol and allow the consumption of alcohol on the premises until 1am only on the night of Dec 31.

The notice marked that the rule change was to allow people to enjoy the New Year’s Eve festival.

The notice issued today rescinds the order issued by Governor Narong on Nov 27, allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol on New Year’s Eve to continue through to 6am New Year’s Day.

CBRE Phuket

No reason has been given for the abrupt about-face on the all-nighter previously allowed by the Phuket Provincial Government.

However, the rule change follows the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday dictating that alcohol throughout the country may be sold until 1am.

Previously, Phuket has been exempt from such orders, with the Provincial Governor permitted to make allowances and minor rule changes for the benefit - and safety - of the people.

Apparently that is no longer the case.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mandatory quarantine reinstated for Thailand but Phuket Sandbox to continue || December 21
Mandatory quarantine reinstated amid Omicron concerns
Phuket to be first in Thailand to roll out fourth-jab COVID vaccinations
Prayut is public’s favourite politician, says Super Poll
More than 1.5 tonnes of floating trash cleared from Phuket canal
G7 condemns ‘erosion’ of democracy in Hong Kong polls
Italian tenor Bocelli signed for Phuket party
Children aged 5-11 allowed Pfizer shot
‘Test & Go’ country list to change
Phuket marks 46 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron cases mount in Thailand as 1st local case found, Maya Bay Beach reopening confirmed || December 20
First local transmission of Omicron confirmed
Test & Go entry may be suspended on Omicron concerns
No local transmission of Omicron in Phuket, say officials
Power outages to affect Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay, Koh Yao Yai

 

Phuket community
Phuket to be first in Thailand to roll out fourth-jab COVID vaccinations

STILL not true. Had my 2nd A-Z on 4 Sept and PhuketMustWin site says only Sinovac to get. Please, PG...(Read More)

Phuket to be first in Thailand to roll out fourth-jab COVID vaccinations

On the Phuket Must Win Website, there is only Sinovac-Sinovac. There is nowhere for expats who have ...(Read More)

‘Test & Go’ country list to change

@CaptJack69 No one cares except journalists ? Lol ! Look at all those fearmonger on here with their...(Read More)

First local transmission of Omicron confirmed

Omg Christy.Really ? It is so dangerous outside .Better keep staying home....(Read More)

More than 1.5 tonnes of floating trash cleared from Phuket canal

Well done.Now start to clear out some of those expat trash who keeps whinging about everything....(Read More)

More than 1.5 tonnes of floating trash cleared from Phuket canal

If that much was floating, how much has sunk to the bottom? Could become a tourist attraction to ope...(Read More)

More than 1.5 tonnes of floating trash cleared from Phuket canal

The two faces, the lying, the racism-nothing bothers me about Thailand as much as the veneer of tras...(Read More)

First local transmission of Omicron confirmed

Saw about 10 westerners on scooters today, not one was wearing a mask., a few had them on the the c...(Read More)

More than 1.5 tonnes of floating trash cleared from Phuket canal

Is it not about time to teach the Thai citizens not to drop their debris at mentioned locations? Tie...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

I made a comment recently about the serviceability of vehicles as the vans and busses returned to th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thanyapura
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket

 