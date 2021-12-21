Phuket New Year’s Eve all-nighter cancelled

PHUKET: The order by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to allow the sale and consumption of alcohol at venues across the island all through the night of Dec 31 has been cancelled.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 December 2021, 04:44PM

The notice issued by the Phuket Info Center this afternoon (Dec 21).

The cancellation was announced through a notice posted by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, this afternoon (Dec 21).

The notice announced that all food and beverage outlets that are permitted by licence to usually sell alcohol until 11pm were now allowed to sell alcohol and allow the consumption of alcohol on the premises until 1am only on the night of Dec 31.

The notice marked that the rule change was to allow people to enjoy the New Year’s Eve festival.

The notice issued today rescinds the order issued by Governor Narong on Nov 27, allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol on New Year’s Eve to continue through to 6am New Year’s Day.

No reason has been given for the abrupt about-face on the all-nighter previously allowed by the Phuket Provincial Government.

However, the rule change follows the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday dictating that alcohol throughout the country may be sold until 1am.

Previously, Phuket has been exempt from such orders, with the Provincial Governor permitted to make allowances and minor rule changes for the benefit - and safety - of the people.

Apparently that is no longer the case.