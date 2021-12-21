Phuket marks 46 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 46 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 20), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,111.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 December 2021, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Dec 20, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:36pm.

The report for Dec 20 marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 142.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked five* COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 46 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 305, as follows:

Dec 14 - 48 new cases

Dec 15 - 50 new cases

Dec 16 - 44 new cases

Dec 17 - 45 new cases

Dec 18 - 28 new cases

Dec 19 - 44 new cases

Dec 20 - 46 new cases

The report marked 19 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 38 returning from other countries and testing positive and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 291 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 65 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 20, 454 people were under medical care or supervision, seven fewer than the 461 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,657 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 56 more than the 18,601 reported yesterday.

The report recorded zero people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 44.

According to the report for Dec 20, there is one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 114 ‘Yellow’ patients (+15) and 57 ‘Green’ patients (+5).

A further 105 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-15), and 44 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 20 also marked that of 2,215 hospital beds in total available (+4), 321 were occupied (+5).

* The death initially reported for Dec 18 was later rescinded.