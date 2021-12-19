BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 28 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 18), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,010.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO
The revised version posted later marking no COVID deaths for Dec 18. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 18, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:19am.

The report for Dec 18 marked five new infections among Test & Go tourists and two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The initial report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, and marked that the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 stood at 142.

UPDATE: The PPHO later issued a revised version of the report marking no deaths for Dec 18, and maintained that the total number of COVID deaths in Phuket since Apr 3 stood at 142 (see gallery above).

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have now marked six* COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 28 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 327, as follows:

  • Dec 12 - 62 new cases
  • Dec 13 - 50 new cases
  • Dec 14 - 48 new cases
  • Dec 15 - 50 new cases
  • Dec 16 - 44 new cases
  • Dec 17 - 45 new cases
  • Dec 18 - 28 new cases

The report marked 19 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 38 returning from other countries and testing positive and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

Thai Residential

The report also marked 284 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 61 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 18, 476 people were under medical care or supervision, 11 fewer than the 487 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,534 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 47 more than the 18,487 reported yesterday.

The report recorded two people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by eight, from 52 to 44.

According to the report for Dec 18, there is one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 85 ‘Yellow’ patients (-4) and 49 ‘Green’ patients (+4).

A further 123 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-14), and 45 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-7), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 18 also marked that of 2,209 hospital beds in total available (-489), 303 were occupied (-21).

