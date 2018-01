Recent Comments

Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police All transport boats for passengers such as speedboats, ferries and tour boats should be banned with benzine engines. According to Marine navigation, ...(Read More)

Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police Urgently, we need to have a "Merchant Marine Training Centre" in the Andaman Sea instead to have only one in Samut Prakan for the whole Thai...(Read More)

Former Phuket Democrat MP files complaint against Chalong Underpass construction The 'construction' started October 2015. Let that be clear written in stone! All Officials talk since October 2015 have to be proven not to b...(Read More)

Former Phuket Democrat MP files complaint against Chalong Underpass construction Finally some high level thai politician comes out about Chalong underpass. Very good. Disappointing is the smile of the Governor on the photo and his...(Read More)

Parrotfish catching in Phuket lands six French nationals in hot water This whole fish affair is smelly. Who informed that officials about this fishing? I smell corruption. Officials were notified, not see it themselve...(Read More)

Parrotfish catching in Phuket lands six French nationals in hot water How about the Thai long Tail boat owner? Was he charged by facilitating foreigners to fish illegal? The 6 foreigners were passengers. Why the thai...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches Worldwide, in high class watch shops (Also in BKK, not in thai villages) multi million Baht watches during sales are registered by serial number. It ...(Read More)

Parrotfish catching in Phuket lands six French nationals in hot water Heavens alive ! Fine them the maximum and deport them. Do they come on Vacations or destroy nature and environment of other Countries.There are deep s...(Read More)

Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police Is the top government brass of Phuket panicking because of the Next month visit of NLA? Here a little help: -beach management: bad -Transportatio...(Read More)