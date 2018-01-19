The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Former Phuket Democrat MP files complaint against Chalong Underpass construction

PHUKET: A former Phuket Democrat MP and former member of the House of Representatives yesterday (Jan 18) filed a complaint to the Phuket Governor for delays in the construction of the Chalong Underpass.

tourism, transport, economics, construction, land,

The Phuket News

Friday 19 January 2018, 11:07AM

Former Phuket Democrat MP Raywat Areerob hands his complaint to Governor Norraphat Plodthong. Photo: PR Dept
Former Phuket Democrat MP Raywat Areerob hands his complaint to Governor Norraphat Plodthong. Photo: PR Dept

Former Phuket Democrat MP Raywat Areerob together with Chalong Mayor Samran Jindaphol met with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong at Governor House in Phuket Town to file a compliant about the ongoing delays in construction of the much-awaited Chalong Underpass.

Mr Raewat said, “The Highways Department provided a budget of over B546 million to construct the Chalong Underpass. The contract was signed on July 27, 2015. The contract started on July 28, 2015 with work set to be complete on Sept 14, 2017, a total of 780 days.

Construction started more than 14 months late due to problems various problem the constructors said they encountered.

“The Highways Department paid all expropriation costs for land at the construction site and they completed the handover of the land on around Jan 15, 2018,” Mr Raywat explained.

Since construction started Rawai Municipality have received numerous complaints from residents and business operators about traffic jams at the construction site.

cachet resort dewa phuket

In a meeting on Dec 26 last year, it was said that construction was to be complete by April 2019.

“However, road users who pass the construction area to reach Chalong Circle, Rawai, Kata, Karon, Chalong Bay and other areas in the south of Phuket do not believe construction will be finished by April 2019.

The late construction will affect the island’s tourism economy, so we have handed this notice to the Phuket Governor to ask exactly what date construction will be finished.

It is also to help push construction to be finished as soon as possible,” Mr Raewat added.

In response to receiving the complaint, Gov Norraphat said, “We will contact relevant offices to find a solution in order to solve problem as soon as possible.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

Clearly some people watch too many movies. Here's a news flash, “There ain't no registration system for watches. Ain't nobody registerin...(Read More)

Nicha cleared of romance scam claims

Agree, she is being maligned unfairly and no evidence exists in this article to convict her. ...(Read More)

Sex-toy scene film shoot on Khao San halted

Any reply will probably be deemed sexist by the enquirier with incorrect facts....(Read More)

Patong bar owner faces charges for striking security guard

waxes lyrically? - meaning expresses emotions in an imaginative manner? No emotion, just basic knowledge and common sense correcting blatant errors. A...(Read More)

Sex-toy scene film shoot on Khao San halted

When people can pay prostitutes, (quite legally in fact,) but people cannot procure a simple vibrator, what is that called? Look at the preponderanc...(Read More)

Phuket girl wants more glory

Routine language that reduces fully adult women to the status of a child -"girl" is all about systemic sexism. Would the headline editor re...(Read More)

Speed identified as critical factor in Phuket tour speedboat collision

Apart from a vast improvement in Navigation Skills being required, the best thing the Thai Government could do is ban all future vessel surveyed new b...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

No grilling needed. NACC can go to a luxury watch shop In Bangkok, show the watches serial numbers and get in a few minutes all info they need: ---H...(Read More)

Sex-toy scene film shoot on Khao San halted

For stalls with sex toys a prison time and/or fine up to B60,000 , for causing public embarrassment, untidiness, and showing pornographic materials? ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.