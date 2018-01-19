The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police

PHUKET: The deputy commander of the Tourist Police Division has said that safety should come before money following this week’s boating accidents which left dozens of people injured.

health, marine, transport, tourism, accidents, crime,

The Phuket News

Friday 19 January 2018, 12:31PM

Commander of the Tourist Police Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan and Director-general of the Marine Department Chirute Visalachitra (2nd and 3rd from left) inspect one of the boats involved in this week’s speedboat collision on the east coast of the island. Photo: PR Dept
Commander of the Tourist Police Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan and Director-general of the Marine Department Chirute Visalachitra (2nd and 3rd from left) inspect one of the boats involved in this week’s speedboat collision on the east coast of the island. Photo: PR Dept

Meanwhile, the Governor of Phuket has urged local government officials to brainstorm what they see as the island’s problems, so the issues can be reported to members of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA), during thier visit to the island planned for February 3-4.

Governor Norraphat Plodthong’s comments came following the commander of the Tourist Police yesterday (Jan 18) pointing out problems with Phuket’s marine safety during a visit to the island yesterday morning.

Yesterday morning, deputy commander of the Tourist Police Division Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan met with Gov Norraphat regard the this week’s two speedboat accidents.

Maj Gen Surachet said, “Officials must respond to all incidents concerning people and marine transport.

“Every related agency must focus on this. Income should not be businesses’ first priority, it should be their second priority. It is down to local officials to figure out marine transport safety.”

General Director-general of the Marine Department Chirute Visalachitra added, “There are more than 1,800 speed boats here in Phuket. I have repeated to tourist police and local police that they should be well aware of any issues regarding marine transport that could lead to an accident.

“Relevant officials should check every speedboat once a year, and the Phuket Marine Office must speed up to improve safety issues to avoid accidents,” he said.

Gov Norraphat added, “I am aware that as a result of recent incidents such as roaming crocodiles and flooding that some tour companies have cancelled trips to Phuket. Photos of such incidents are distributed around the world and this has a serious affect on Phuket’s economy and investors.

“Also, the trash issue, it’s everywhere, it’s on the land, on the beach and in the ocean. I am trying to invite investors and business persons to help us manage the trash issue so we can conserve the environment. Therefore, we need to figure out solutions to this problem as fast as we can,” he said.

Meanwhile, yesterday afternoon Gov Norrapat urged officials to be ready to report all issues to members of the NLA on February 3-4.

He said, “We have to prepare all information on the island’s issues because members of the NLA will be visiting us next month.

“They are coming here specifically to hear about Phuket’s problems in five areas; beach management, transportation, traffic, city plans and floods. However, they will also need to know about tourism problems and tourism management, especially in Patong.

“They will also need to know about the standards of Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he said.

“On this occasion I am ordering all agencies concerned to be prepared for this meeting with complete information to present to members of the NLA.

“In addition, Phuket residents will also be able to attend this meeting to express what they see as problems so that the NLA will recognise them and they can assist with resolutions,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Asterix | 19 January 2018 - 16:09:39

All transport boats for passengers such as speedboats, ferries and tour boats should be banned with benzine engines.
According to Marine navigation, all transport boats for passengers including speedboats should have live raft.

The Phuket News

Asterix | 19 January 2018 - 16:04:08

Urgently, we need to have a "Merchant Marine Training Centre" in the Andaman Sea instead to have only one in Samut Prakan for the whole Thailand as well a "Captain's handbook Manual" available in bookstores, shipchandler and Marinas.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 19 January 2018 - 13:34:18

Is the top government brass of Phuket panicking because of the Next month visit of NLA?
Here a little help:
-beach management:  bad 
-Transportation: unsafe, scamming, no public transportation at smart-1 standard.
- Traffic: Very unsafe on Phuket.
-Tourist safety, you just have to hope that a bar owner not has a semi automatic gun below the desk your drink is standing on, and is not drunk

The Phuket News

Kurt | 19 January 2018 - 13:22:49

Why mentioning,,.'to know about the standards of Vachira Hospital?...'
Vachira Hospital is a Government hospital, government standards.
So, why need government officers of other government departments to bring up such a matter? 
What for that nonsense remark? Are Phuket officials living on Phuket?

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 19 January 2018 - 13:16:15

Jeez...the amount of meaningless lip service from government officials is really tiring.  Incapable of managing or governing anything.  I really see very little hope for any desperately needed changes.  The most important thing I can do is maintain 110% vigilance as to all dangers around me...and I am constantly surrounded...all day, every day...in all locations.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 19 January 2018 - 13:15:08

Brainstorm Phuket island problems? Many years always the same problems/accidents. It needs no bla bla, but actions to tackle the well known tourist safety  problems.
Safety the priority, not the money? Why is it phrased like that if the money is a 'no'? The whole article breath 'money'. Plus all that deviating talks about thai administrative issues.

The Phuket News
Matches 6 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police

All transport boats for passengers such as speedboats, ferries and tour boats should be banned with benzine engines. According to Marine navigation, ...(Read More)

Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police

Urgently, we need to have a "Merchant Marine Training Centre" in the Andaman Sea instead to have only one in Samut Prakan for the whole Thai...(Read More)

Former Phuket Democrat MP files complaint against Chalong Underpass construction

The 'construction' started October 2015. Let that be clear written in stone! All Officials talk since October 2015 have to be proven not to b...(Read More)

Former Phuket Democrat MP files complaint against Chalong Underpass construction

Finally some high level thai politician comes out about Chalong underpass. Very good. Disappointing is the smile of the Governor on the photo and his...(Read More)

Parrotfish catching in Phuket lands six French nationals in hot water

This whole fish affair is smelly. Who informed that officials about this fishing? I smell corruption. Officials were notified, not see it themselve...(Read More)

Parrotfish catching in Phuket lands six French nationals in hot water

How about the Thai long Tail boat owner? Was he charged by facilitating foreigners to fish illegal? The 6 foreigners were passengers. Why the thai...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches

Worldwide, in high class watch shops (Also in BKK, not in thai villages) multi million Baht watches during sales are registered by serial number. It ...(Read More)

Parrotfish catching in Phuket lands six French nationals in hot water

Heavens alive ! Fine them the maximum and deport them. Do they come on Vacations or destroy nature and environment of other Countries.There are deep s...(Read More)

Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police

Is the top government brass of Phuket panicking because of the Next month visit of NLA? Here a little help: -beach management: bad -Transportatio...(Read More)

Sex-toy scene film shoot on Khao San halted

Sounds like the police and tourism department didn't mind pocketing "fees" to allow this, then they respond with righteous indignity whe...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.