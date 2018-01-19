PHUKET: The deputy commander of the Tourist Police Division has said that safety should come before money following this week’s boating accidents which left dozens of people injured.

Friday 19 January 2018, 12:31PM

Commander of the Tourist Police Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan and Director-general of the Marine Department Chirute Visalachitra (2nd and 3rd from left) inspect one of the boats involved in this week’s speedboat collision on the east coast of the island. Photo: PR Dept

Meanwhile, the Governor of Phuket has urged local government officials to brainstorm what they see as the island’s problems, so the issues can be reported to members of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA), during thier visit to the island planned for February 3-4.

Governor Norraphat Plodthong’s comments came following the commander of the Tourist Police yesterday (Jan 18) pointing out problems with Phuket’s marine safety during a visit to the island yesterday morning.

Yesterday morning, deputy commander of the Tourist Police Division Maj Gen Surachet Hakphan met with Gov Norraphat regard the this week’s two speedboat accidents.

Maj Gen Surachet said, “Officials must respond to all incidents concerning people and marine transport.

“Every related agency must focus on this. Income should not be businesses’ first priority, it should be their second priority. It is down to local officials to figure out marine transport safety.”

General Director-general of the Marine Department Chirute Visalachitra added, “There are more than 1,800 speed boats here in Phuket. I have repeated to tourist police and local police that they should be well aware of any issues regarding marine transport that could lead to an accident.

“Relevant officials should check every speedboat once a year, and the Phuket Marine Office must speed up to improve safety issues to avoid accidents,” he said.

Gov Norraphat added, “I am aware that as a result of recent incidents such as roaming crocodiles and flooding that some tour companies have cancelled trips to Phuket. Photos of such incidents are distributed around the world and this has a serious affect on Phuket’s economy and investors.

“Also, the trash issue, it’s everywhere, it’s on the land, on the beach and in the ocean. I am trying to invite investors and business persons to help us manage the trash issue so we can conserve the environment. Therefore, we need to figure out solutions to this problem as fast as we can,” he said.

Meanwhile, yesterday afternoon Gov Norrapat urged officials to be ready to report all issues to members of the NLA on February 3-4.

He said, “We have to prepare all information on the island’s issues because members of the NLA will be visiting us next month.

“They are coming here specifically to hear about Phuket’s problems in five areas; beach management, transportation, traffic, city plans and floods. However, they will also need to know about tourism problems and tourism management, especially in Patong.

“They will also need to know about the standards of Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he said.

“On this occasion I am ordering all agencies concerned to be prepared for this meeting with complete information to present to members of the NLA.

“In addition, Phuket residents will also be able to attend this meeting to express what they see as problems so that the NLA will recognise them and they can assist with resolutions,” he added.