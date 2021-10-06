|
PHUKET XTRA - October 6 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket storm weather to continue |:| Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets underway |:| Thailand in talks to buy anti-Covid pills |:| Asia Tour to host 2 Phuket events |:| Covid Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 6 October 2021, 06:36PM
