BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 175 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 175 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 175 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 5) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 12,009.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, and posted online at 9:34pm, reported four new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 83. Of those, 63 deaths have occurred since Sept 4. Eight of those deaths have been since Saturday (Oct 2).

Meanwhile, the 175 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,276, as follows:

  • Sept 29 - 195 new cases
  • Sept 30 - 188 new cases
  • Oct 1 - 182 new cases
  • Oct 2 - 180 new cases
  • Oct 3 - 179 new cases
  • Oct 4 - 177 new cases
  • Oct 5 - 175 new cases

The current total of 12,009 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 28 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 133 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 4,033 people were under medical care or supervision, a decrease of 409 from the 4,442 reported the day before.

The report also marked 8,138 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 588 more than the 7,550 reported yesterday.

QSI International School Phuket

The report recorded 83 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 41, from 2,362 to 2,321.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,360 beds available for COVID patients (zero change since Sept 30).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket decreased by 173, from 4,166 to 3,993  ‒ with the 3,993 beds occupied representing 62.78% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased by 315, from 2,052 to 2,367 ‒ with the 2,367 beds available representing 37.22% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change since Sept 15 report), 379 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change since Sept 30), and 279 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-3 from yesterday).

The PPHO no longer issues an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The most recent map was posted publicly on Sept 16. It was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm on Sept 14, and was the first daily report to mark five COVID deaths on the one day.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets underway
Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over B500 tourist fee, Sex parlour owner arrested after 6 years on the run |:| October 5
Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign
Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists
Government in talks for COVID pill
Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm
COVID-19 vaccination drive for students underway
PM Touts ‘Phuket Transformation’ initiative to stimulate economy
‘The Rescue’ unearths rare footage of Thai cave saga
Phuket marks 177 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Luxury resorts face legal action over land, Phuket man escapes as car plunges |:| October 4
Man escapes as car plunges into lake
Patong still queues for food
Facebook whistleblower reveals identity, says firm chooses ‘profit over safety’

 

Phuket community
‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

Every time the Thai entertainment girls/boys read about 'sustainability' and 'quality to...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

This for mean time not accurate recognizing increase population numbers are at least good for one th...(Read More)

Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm

All that Officialdom energy spend on anti alcohol fascination/hobby under cover of Covid-19 fighting...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

Want cheap sex or not? TAT knows what sells Thailand and could get any amount they asked for...(Read More)

Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists

"luggages". Jeez TAT hire some expats to proof the announcements....(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

So is 547,584 “the island’s actual population” or “the island’s population to be vaccinate...(Read More)

Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm

Spreading more covid from 22h00 to 23h00 than 21h00 to 22h00.?.. . So funny. ...(Read More)

Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists

So complicate...every month more...Are u sure do you want tourism?...(Read More)

Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists

Your 45 days stamp is not a visa on arrival. It is a visa exemption which for many nationalities was...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

While it's a reasonable fee, once people realize the Phuket taxi is outrageously priced as are ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 