Phuket storm weather to continue

PHUKET: The heavy downpours that have soaked the island yesterday and today are expected to continue into next week, forecasts the Thai Meteorological Department.

weather

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 October 2021, 12:43PM

More than 34mm of rainfall has dumped on Phuket Town in the past week, with more than half of that soaking the town in just a three-hour period just yesterday (Oct 5).

Other areas of the island have experienced even heavier deluges.

The Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), based near Phuket airport, reports that winds are gusting 15-30km/h and wave heights are averaging two metres, though waves reaching up to three metres in thundershower areas are expected as heavier weather moves in.

The heavy weather is currently forecast to continue through to next Tuesday (Oct 12).









