BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket storm weather to continue

Phuket storm weather to continue

PHUKET: The heavy downpours that have soaked the island yesterday and today are expected to continue into next week, forecasts the Thai Meteorological Department.

weather
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 October 2021, 12:43PM

Image: TMD

Image: TMD

Image: TMD

Image: TMD

Image: TMD

Image: TMD

« »

More than 34mm of rainfall has dumped on Phuket Town in the past week, with more than half of that soaking the town in just a three-hour period just yesterday (Oct 5).

Other areas of the island have experienced even heavier deluges.

The Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), based near Phuket airport, reports that winds are gusting 15-30km/h and wave heights are averaging two metres, though waves reaching up to three metres in thundershower areas are expected as heavier weather moves in.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

The heavy weather is currently forecast to continue through to next Tuesday (Oct 12).





Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Taiwan-China situation ‘most grim’ in four decades, says minister
Storm floods remain in 16 provinces
Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets underway
Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition
Phuket marks 175 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over B500 tourist fee, Sex parlour owner arrested after 6 years on the run |:| October 5
Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign
Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists
Government in talks for COVID pill
Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm
COVID-19 vaccination drive for students underway
PM Touts ‘Phuket Transformation’ initiative to stimulate economy
‘The Rescue’ unearths rare footage of Thai cave saga
Phuket marks 177 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Luxury resorts face legal action over land, Phuket man escapes as car plunges |:| October 4

 

Phuket community
‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

Sex workers, upon whom Thailand's tourist industry is based should rise up and start a union dem...(Read More)

Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets underway

Just like the ill- advised Songkran festivities, this will just hinder efforts. Where is all the mon...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

Until children are also vaccinated, it will be impossible to rein this SARS virus in. I see them in ...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

I am liking the quiet, the lack of dangerous taxis, even Heroine's Monument traffic circle is o...(Read More)

Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists

I never claimed it was a problem, that's an erred conjecture as basis for a troll comment. [sn...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

@CDN: NA = North America? Last I checked that was a country. Regardless, Kurts point about prices...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

Must be time for another lockdown and close Sandbox until vaccinations reach agreed level of 80% the...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

My understanding is that 547,184 represents 70% of the islands TOTAL population (including children)...(Read More)

Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets underway

A number of Photos not exactly show 'social distance', mr Governor. The 20% warning is a jok...(Read More)

Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets underway

Lets hope it will rain a very lot long and hard during this Veg Festival. That would keep steep incr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 