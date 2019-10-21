Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Locals save 2 from car fire! Tourist, dive instructor drown! Dead jumbo recovery? || October 21

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Locals save 2 from car fire! Tourist, dive instructor drown! Dead jumbo recovery? || October 21

PHUKET XTRA - October 21 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Two escape after crash, car fire |:| Tourist, dive instructor drown |:| Man found dead at fresh market |:| Two more dead jumbos recovered |:| Airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to hear charges, finally Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 21 October 2019, 06:28PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sineenart titles, ranks removed
Phuket authorities unable to confirm ‘Flight from Hell’ arrests
Mains water supply outage in Cherng Talay
Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex
Man arrested for murder of Nai Yang hotel security guard
Five arrested in separate Phuket drug busts in one day, petrol station dealer caught
Man found dead at busy Phuket Town fresh market
Two women escape serious injuries as car rams 18-wheeler at traffic lights, catches fire
Myanmar man, 28, found dead at camp in Cherng Talay
Elevated cycle lane floated as option in Bangkok
Tourism operators bank on TAT schemes
Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment
Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?
Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok

 

Phuket community
Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

@C.S..I understand your concern,but i can't see any relation to this article! Same with your oth...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash

Great Opinion piece. Look at the disgraceful condition/appearance of Chalong pier, something thousa...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Captain Suporn told The Phuket News that he was sorry to 'confused' the family name with an...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

Yeah, more details are needed in reporting on this tragedy. Crucially, was this a certified diver, a...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Crocodile tears of PLTO. Not being able to revoke that taxi license doesn't mean PLTO was powe...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Please Please Phuket News - publish articles with all the facts! As Sir Burr as already clarified an...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

A police captain who built up a case with 2 charges ( takes him 1 year!!) with a wrong name of the t...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Sir Burr, where is written/stated by thai immigration that you only need a health insurance during ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

I learned one can apply for a non immi B Visa at thai embassy in home country. Than within 3 months ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

What is the sifference between a thai A visa and a thai A-O visa in relationship with yes/no being o...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
phukethasbeengoodtous.org