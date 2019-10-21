Kata Rocks
PHUKET: Police have yet to identify the body of a man found dead on a bench right in front at Phuket City Municipality Public Fresh Market on Ranong Rd in Phuket Town yesterday morning (Oct 20).

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 October 2019, 12:59PM

By the time police arrived at the scene a large crowd had gathered. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The concrete seating bench at the front of the market where the man’s body was found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Udom Petcharat of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene at 9:30am.

When Capt Udom and fellow Phuket City Police officer Capt Songchai Phuangrod arrived along with Kusoldham rescue workers, a large crowed had already gathered around the man’s body, which was laying down on a concrete seating bench in front of the market, beside the busy main road.

Capt Udom noted that the man, dressed in a yellow shirt, black pants and a pair of sneakers, was about 55-60 years old.

No marks or bruises were found on his body, and while B320 cash was found in the man’s pants’ pocket, no form of identification was found on his person, Capt Udom noted in his report.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Market vendor Wandee Kuekaew, 27, told police that she had often seen the man walking around the market.

“At 3am, I saw him and asked him where he was going. He said he was going to buy some water. Later I am found him dead on the bench,” Ms Wandee told police.

Capt Udom noted that he did nto suspect foul play in th man’s death, instead speculating that the man had died from some disease or medical condition.

Regardless, the man’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for confirmation of the cause of death, while police were to continue their investigation in the hope of confirming the man’s identity, he noted in his report.

