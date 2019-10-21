Kata Rocks
Two women escape serious injuries as car rams 18-wheeler at traffic lights, catches fire

PHUKET: Two young women escaped serious injury when the car they were driving slammed into the back of an 18-wheeled truck waiting at a set of lights early this morning (Oct 21). The car caught fire, with passers-by rushing to the women’s aid and safely recovering them from the vehicle.

transportaccidentspolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 21 October 2019, 12:36PM

The two women in the car escaped serious injury in the accident. Photo: Orapin Jit Asa Prachaphon

Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk told The Phuket News that the accident occurred at the intersection of Bangyai Rd and Wichit Songkram Rd at about 5:30am.

Capt Chatree Chuvichian of the Wichit Police responded to the call for assistance, Col Nikorn said.

Capt Chatree was not available to answer questions about the accident as he had just finished his night shift, Col Nikorn added.

The Isuzu truck, registered in Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, was being driven by Winai Phasuk, who was delivering goods to the Makro store little more than 300 metres further down the road, Col Nikorn explained.

“Mr Winai told police that he was in left lane waiting for the traffic lights to turn green when the car struck the back of the truck,” Col Nikorn said.

The car, a white Mitsubishi registered Rayong province, had sustained serious damage to its front.

“There were two Thai women inside: Kanokwan Woradee, the driver; and her passenger Kanyalak Kongthongmuang,” Col Nikorn said.

“The accident saw the car catch on fire in the engine bay. Good people at the scene rushed to carry the two women out of the car to safety while others tried to put out the fire,” he added.

“The two women are safe. Their injuries are not serious. They are now recovering at Phuket Vachira Hospital,” Chief Col Nikorn confirmed.

Col Nikorn said that at this stage he did not know what had caused the accident or details of the alcohol test on the driver Ms Kanokwan, or the two women’s ages, though both are believed to be in their 20s or early 30s.

“Other details will be available soon as Capt Chatree has yet to conclude his investigation into the accident,” Col Nikorn said.

