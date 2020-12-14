BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Local govt’s told to boost road safety! Top cop’s corruption sentence reduced? || December 14

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Local govt’s told to boost road safety! Top cop’s corruption sentence reduced? || December 14

PHUKET XTRA - December 14 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.10om Local govt’s told to boost road safety |:| Call for cheap flights to Phuket |:| Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence cut |:| Tackling overpriced taxis Thailand Covid cases rise by 28 |:| Toys for Joy Thailand until Dec. 16! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 14 December 2020, 08:24PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Local elections bring Phuket alcohol ban
Kamala death deemed suicide due to depression
Two-metre king cobra caught at Thalang housing estate
Woman injured as restaurant gas cylinder sets power pole on fire
Cheap flights call to beat Phuket slump
UK and EU extend Brexit talks after ditching deadline
His Majesty the King admits to difficult days
Lookalike banknotes trigger concern
Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride
Foreign man found unconscious in accident on Kathu road
Deputy PM promises support for young Phuket entrepreneurs
Phuket tackles overpriced taxi fares for tourists
Chalong woman, 27, dies as motorbike hits power pole
Deputy PM Jurin opens Patong seafood festival
Local administrations called on to help boost road safety

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

@Kurt Instead of troubling friends of mine in order to save a few baht, I prefer to be driven by a ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

Thailand is such a beautifull country with so many genuine local people who are so proud of thier &q...(Read More)

Cheap flights call to beat Phuket slump

Flights are cheaper than taxi fares, get the priories right for goodness sake...(Read More)

Lookalike banknotes trigger concern

Nice looking note for collectors. It is huge. Now let me see. Is that huge note in my wallet a 1000 ...(Read More)

‘Ghost island’ Phuket hunkers down in tourist-free Thailand

No matter what Phuket does it will not be able to get many tourists in. I. Cannot even get out of Au...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

I am starting to wonder what is wrong with me. why don't these guys rip me off. I have been tra...(Read More)

Cheap flights call to beat Phuket slump

OK, instead of the standard negative comment, I'd like to commend the authorities for trying to ...(Read More)

Two-metre king cobra caught at Thalang housing estate

Cobras, along with the Redneck Keelback, are two of the most common snakes in the region. There is ...(Read More)

Local administrations called on to help boost road safety

Well something they could do for free right now would be to stop calling them "accidents"....(Read More)

Cheap flights call to beat Phuket slump

Flights are already dirt cheap. Both ThaiSmile & AirAsia have at least 6 flights a day to BKK fo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
Dewa Phuket Resort
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket

 