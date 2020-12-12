BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Local administrations called on to help boost road safety

Local administrations called on to help boost road safety

PHUKET: Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Bunyamanee yesterday (Dec 11) called for local administrations to ramp up their efforts to help reduce the number of road accidents in their areas.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 12 December 2020, 10:48AM

The event was held at the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort yesterday (Dec 11). Photo: PR Phuket

The call came at the 3rd National Municipal League of Thailand, a national convention of representatives from 2,302 municipalities and tambon administration organisations throughout the country.

Also present at the event, held at the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort on Phuket’s west coast, were Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Chatchai Promlert and Department of Local Administration Director-General Prayoon Ratanaseni.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew  and Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana were also present. Ms Somjai currently serves as President of the Municipal League of Thailand.

Deputy Interior Minister Nipon praised local municipalities for their efforts battling a slew of issues affecting people’s lives, including floods and droughts, waste management, dust pollution and COVID-19.

However, Mr Nipon called on local administrations to do more to help reduce road accidents in their areas.

“I would like to ask the local government organisations to help the campaign to prevent and reduce road accidents, to keep local roads safe and reduce the loss of life and property to the local people as well,” he said.

“Finally, I hope that all attendees will bring knowledge from speakers and exchange of ideas between each other to be a guideline for the municipalities to continue local development,” he added.

Phuket Governor Narong also praised local administrations in Phuket for their role in helping the island progress towards the national government’s goal of being “a developed province by the year 2036”.

Governor Narong pointed out that Phuket was home to three districts with 19 local administrative organizations: 1 Provincial Administration Organisation and 1 City Municipality, 2 Town Municipalities, 6 Subdistrict Municipalities and 9 Subdistrict Administration Organisations.

The event featured several guest speakers, including the league’s Deputy Secretary-General, Wuttisarn Tanchai, delivering his presentation on “Context of the Local Government Organisation in the future” and Col Charoongwit Poomma, Secretary-General of the Election Commission of Thailand, speaking on on “Local Elections: Rules and Laws You Should Know”.

Galong | 12 December 2020 - 17:22:18 

“a developed province by the year 2036”   2036, seriously?  What's the hurry. LOL.

Capricornball | 12 December 2020 - 15:33:13 

This was nothing more than an end of the year budget-burning junket. None of these people have any ideas to share, no solutions to offer,  and "the little people" (i.e. average Thai citizens) have no hopes that anything will change for the better. Just read the news the past few days...death and more death, and the roads are almost empty.  Such nonsense.

 

