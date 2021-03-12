PHUKET XTRA - March 12 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket to pilot ’Sandbox model’ to receive foreign tourists |:| Court says Thai people should vote on Constitution |:| 4 metre Python removed! |:| Cage for dog that bit little girl |:| Thailand sees 81 new COVID cases Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
