BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Four-metre python removed from Karon resort

Four-metre python removed from Karon resort

PHUKET: Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation branch in Patong removed a reticulated python some four metres long and weighing an estimated 20kg from the grounds of a resort in Karon last night (Mar 11).

animalsnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Friday 12 March 2021, 03:03PM

The four-metre python was safely caught and later released. Photo: Kusoldharm Patong / Vinnie Modell

The four-metre python was safely caught and later released. Photo: Kusoldharm Patong / Vinnie Modell

The four-metre python was safely caught and later released. Photo: Kusoldharm Patong / Vinnie Modell

The four-metre python was safely caught and later released. Photo: Kusoldharm Patong / Vinnie Modell

The four-metre python was safely caught and later released. Photo: Kusoldharm Patong / Vinnie Modell

The four-metre python was safely caught and later released. Photo: Kusoldharm Patong / Vinnie Modell

The four-metre python was safely caught and later released. Photo: Kusoldharm Patong / Vinnie Modell

The four-metre python was safely caught and later released. Photo: Kusoldharm Patong / Vinnie Modell

Vinnie pictured with a large king cobra, which he maintains should not be removed from the wild to ensure populations of more dangerous snakes do not grow. Photo: Vinnie Modell

Vinnie pictured with a large king cobra, which he maintains should not be removed from the wild to ensure populations of more dangerous snakes do not grow. Photo: Vinnie Modell

« »

The rescue team were call to the Novotel Phuket Karon Beach Resort & Spa, near Karon Circle, at about 11pm, reported rescue worker Vinnie Modell.

“It was a big old boy. It took all my strength to lift it,” Vinnie told The Phuket News.

On arrival, the rescue team were directed to the back of the resort near the service area, where the snake was still waiting.

“They were not wrong. A beautiful four-metre python weighing more than 20kg (approximately) was having a nap behind the building,” Vinnie said.

With some help from fellow rescue workers, Vinnie soon had the python safely in hand, and the team removed it from the resort to release it back in a national park as soon as possible.

“These are beautiful snakes, the orange colour of their eyes are stunning. Although they are non-venomous, I would not attempt to remove a snake of this size alone. One wrong move and I would be in life-threatening trouble,” he said.

“The snake bites its prey with its rows of inverted teeth up-to and including 52! Then it wraps its body around slowly suffocating its prey! Yes it could easily kill me. That’s why we ideally have a minimum of two more people to help deal with it,” he said.

https://sgssecurity.com/

Vinnie gave a special thanks to Joy Hue, Paveena Hue, Joe Hue & Similan Diving Safaris for the head torch he wore in catching the snake.

“It was a real lifesaver. I would have been in trouble for sure without it!” Vinnie said.

Vinnie also related to The Phuket News his clear opinion on the announcement by the Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre in Thalang last month that all snakes caught in homes in Phuket are to be taken off-island.

King cobras should not be removed from their natural habitat, he said.

“The king cobra is the predator snake of the snake world. They eat all the other snakes; monocled cobras and other snakes that do all the biting,” Vinnie explained.

“They do not attack people because they are just not interested in you. They know they can’t eat you, so they do not even want to waste the venom,” he added.

“Removing king cobras from the wild allows the smaller problem snakes to get bigger, to grow until they become a problem,” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Let the people decide on the Thailand constitution, court rules || March 12
Mai Khao considered as regional maritime hub
American tourist COVID test deemed positive after Phuket visit, returns to US
PM, ministers postpone COVID-19 inoculations
After student bitten, Bang Kaew dogs to be caged, muzzled
Electricity outage to affect north and south of Heroines Monument
Moderna seeks to enter Thai vaccine market
Free detainees, Thai government tells junta
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand looking to reopen by October || March 11
Phuket to pilot ‘Sandbox model’ to receive foreign tourists from July: Tourism Minister
Phuket gold shops checked for security, police ramp up patrols
Restrictions to end ‘by October’
Songkran Holiday extended to six days
Mother asks for B100k dog bite compensation
International superyacht stays now extended to more than two years

 

Phuket community
After student bitten, Bang Kaew dogs to be caged, muzzled

I have two dogs. I do not let out to run wild and free. There should be a fine given to anyone who...(Read More)

Mai Khao considered as regional maritime hub

Go to any shipyard in Thailand. They are filthy! Mai Khao deserves better. All a shipyard would do i...(Read More)

After student bitten, Bang Kaew dogs to be caged, muzzled

Nice idea but most of these dogs are mongrels. How do you classify them into breeds? The 'Bang K...(Read More)

After student bitten, Bang Kaew dogs to be caged, muzzled

Chained, muzzled or caged- what a wonderful 'life' for a dog. Clearly not suited to be kept ...(Read More)

Police hunt for protest van attackers

So expressing freedom of speech is now considered a "blatant offense" is it? And so seriou...(Read More)

Songkran Holiday extended to six days

I understand their idea introducing new public holidays to try and stimulate domestic tourism, but t...(Read More)

Moderna seeks to enter Thai vaccine market

Kurt, if it's to slow for you here then why don't you fly back to your homecountry and apply...(Read More)

Free detainees, Thai government tells junta

There will be no peaceful resolve reached from this military coup. They are heartless, cruel and hav...(Read More)

Free detainees, Thai government tells junta

That's rich considering that political activists in Thailand are locked up. I suppose the differ...(Read More)

Man, 25, dies as car hits power pole at high speed

PLEASE NOTE: The initial comment has been removed. We agree that it was insensitive and distasteful....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Lean On Me Live Fest
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
QSI Cooking 2021
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 