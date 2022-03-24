BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: King cobra delivery! 10-day quarantine for ’high-risk’ tourists || March 24

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: King cobra delivery! 10-day quarantine for ’high-risk’ tourists || March 24

PHUKET XTRA - March 24 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket King cobra delivery |:| Roi Rim Lay head to Nai Yang Beach |:| Quarantine to remain for high-risk contacts |:| Clarity over domestic tourists to Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 24 March 2022, 07:02PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vietnamese man rents rubber raft, tries paddling to India
Thailand and China to boost cooperation on news and mass media
TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall
‘Group 608’ booster jab campaign on target
High risk contact tourists still face quarantine in Phuket
Entry measures for domestic travellers to Phuket clarified
Phuket Governor issues Songkran restrictions order
Female student, 14, found hanged in Thepkrasattri
Phuket marks 285 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
B14.32bn earmarked for national jab policy
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plans for 10,000 base-wage jobs, Payments through cryptocurrency banned || March 23
Singapore Ambassador talks return of cruise tourism to Phuket
Phuket selects students for Royal Scholarship
Nod for COVID pill budget

 

Phuket community
TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Just a load of Blabla. Read the last two sentences. Tuesdays arrivals down to 1,893 for the day! God...(Read More)

High risk contact tourists still face quarantine in Phuket

Todays report from the CCSA notes only .065 of all arrivals inTailand are infected. Meanwhile Covid ...(Read More)

High risk contact tourists still face quarantine in Phuket

High risk tourist contacts have to quarantine for up to 10 days. What a joke when new infected arriv...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues Songkran restrictions order

I guess Covid actually isn't over, then....(Read More)

High risk contact tourists still face quarantine in Phuket

Can well expect a new order within 1 day or 2, which is completely normal here....(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

What happened to the restricted parking areas for taxis & tuk tuks in Patong? There are literal...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues Songkran restrictions order

So Songkran's not cancelled, just everything about it. The religious activities were permitted t...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Lets wait for the photo /spritual ceremony Governor and vice Governors welcome DSI on Phuket and han...(Read More)

Health department recommends parents spend more time with children

Dept of Health full speed in the bend. Why they pretend not to know that papa works on Phuket, mama ...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

To show they have power/balls, DSI has to start with tackling the taxi, van, tuk-tuk mafia/cartel pr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design

 