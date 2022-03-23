BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Roi Rim Lay heads to Nai Yang Beach

PHUKET: Phuket officials are continuing their social policy of holding food festivals across the island to help redistribute income throughout the community with yet another Roi Rim Lay event, this time at Nai Yang Beach this weekend.

economicstourismCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 March 2022, 12:17PM

Trin Panyawai, President of the Saku Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) explained at the press launch announcing the event on Monday (Mar 21) that the event is being held to redistribute income throughout the local community, especially local fishermen.

Joining Mr Trin in support of the event were Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in and Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), which has funded and organised other food festivals across the island to support local communities.

The festival, open from 4pm to 11pm this Friday and Saturday (Mar 25-26), will feature more than 100 food stalls, live entertainment including ‘Luk Thung’ Thai folk music and cooking competitions, including a ‘Nam Chup Yum’ competition, a shrimp chili paste competition, a grilled seafood competition.

“There will be cheap food and drink, good quality, delicious food, and the chance to win coupons to redeem free food at the event and much more,” Mr Trin said.

“In addition, lobsters will be sold at B199 baht each for tourists to taste the taste of Phuket’s lobsters at affordable prices. This is to support fishermen and seafood operators in the area to earn income from this event,” he said.

Mr Trin said plans are underway to develop nearby Koh Pling as a tourist attraction.

“It is a new tourism landmark which has become known for the charm of the local fishing lifestyle. It still has abundant marine resources and we would like tourists to come and experience it,” he said.

The festival this weekend will be held under the required COVID Free Setting guidelines set out by the Ministry of Public Health, Mr Trin assured.

“The event is to stimulate the basic economy of Phuket and help promote the marketing of seafood products and local food that is clean and safe for consumers, and to promote the tourist attractions in Sakhu Subdistrict as well,” he said.

