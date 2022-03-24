BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
High risk contact tourists still face quarantine in Phuket

PHUKET: Tourists staying at hotels who are deemed to be high risk contacts will continue to be quarantined for 10 days, according to an order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last night (Mar 23).

COVID-19healthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 March 2022, 12:50PM

Phuket health officials explain the COVID regulations to a resort owner. Photo: PPHO / file

Phuket health officials explain the COVID regulations to a resort owner. Photo: PPHO / file

Page 1 of the order. Image: Phuket Info Center
Page 2 of the order. Image: Phuket Info Center

High-risk contacts must be quarantined in their hotel room, but separated from any person deemed to have been infected with COVID-19, according to the order, one of four issued by Governor Narong last night.

They must be tested for COVID-19 by ATK method (antigen test kit) on the 5th and 10th day of the quarantine period.

If the tourist tests negative by ATK on Day 5 of their quarantine period and shows no signs of infection, the tourist may be allowed to venture out of their hotel room to enjoy the common areas of the hotel.

However, the high risk contact must remain separated from the “infected person” until the infected person has completed the quarantine period.

“In the event that high-risk contacts do not want to quarantine in the room during the first 5 days, they can be tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR or ATK method before leaving the room on a daily basis.

“If the test result is negative and the tourist shows no signs of infection, the tourist is able to leave the room to use the common areas within the hotel or accommodation.

“They must wear a mask at all times, keep their distance from other people and not share meals with others. They must also wash their hands with alcohol gel before touching items and appliances that must be shared with other people,” the order said.

STAYING TOGETHER

The order allowed high risk contacts to stay in the same hotel room as the person deemed to have been infected, under certain conditions.

“In case the high-risk contact does not want to move to a separate room from the infected person, they must stay within the room and must not leave the room throughout the period of 10 days,” the order said.

“Sharing accommodation with an infected person shall be regarded as the day of exposure to the disease,” the order noted.

“Roommates can be tested for COVID-19 by ATK method on a daily basis or be tested on days 5 and 10. If the test results are positive, they will have to remain quarantined for 10 days from the day of testing positive,“ the order continued.

The order mandated that the hotel or accommodation provider must arrange for a SHA Plus Manager to supervise the COVID-19 testing of high-risk contacts.

The order comes as Phuket health officials themselves are admitting that 95% of the recent COVID-19 infections on the island are asymptomatic or exhibit only mild signs of infection.

Such people, if they are island residents, are only required to self-isolate at home.

Ash Ward | 24 March 2022 - 14:12:02 

High risk tourist contacts have to quarantine for up to 10 days. What a joke when new infected arrivals are less than 25 on most days. Meanwhile the entertainment/ bar areas can drink and party with no masks until 1-2 am. Phuket govenor has no common sense.  He sure knows how to stop tourists coming to Phuket.

Nasa12 | 24 March 2022 - 13:52:06 

Can well expect a new order within 1 day or 2, which is completely normal here.

 

