PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kamala landslide concerns, Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes || May 23

PHUKET XTRA - May 23 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 23 May 2023, 06:00PM

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket community
Expat, 73, escapes serious injury in motorbike collision

Amazing how CCTV footage is instantly available when there's just two nobodys involved. I guess...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

Will Phuket Immigration extend the visas until new passports can be obtained? PHUKET NEWS can you p...(Read More)

10mn foreign tourists since January: govt

Immigration data provides evidence which is hard to refute - however immigration does not differenti...(Read More)

Tour speedboat driver to be charged for drug use

Maverick ID'ed the simple solution, regular drug testing for ALL public transport cartel vermin ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat driver to be charged for drug use

" May be soon they find something to blame 1 of the tourists for the disaster" Is this an...(Read More)

Fear of Kamala landslides prompts MP-elect action

Hopefully this is a sign of the new approach to governance that is so desperately needed, which is w...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

@Kurt If you think that reading a book published almost 20 years ago with a story from the last ce...(Read More)

Fear of Kamala landslides prompts MP-elect action

I think this is the first time I have ever heard of a public official identifying a potential threat...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

Amazing Thailand, where every adventure you take could cost you your life...usually at the hands of ...(Read More)

Tour speedboat driver to be charged for drug use

JohnC - absolutely correct, however anyone who is in charge of a public service vehicle should refra...(Read More)

 

