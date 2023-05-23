Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

PHUKET: Five tourists and their tour guide had an alarming return to shore in Phang Nga after visiting James Bond Island and Koh Panyee yesterday (May 22) when the longtail boat they were travelling in was hit by strong wind and capsized.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 May 2023, 01:26PM

A longtail boat was hit by strong wind and capsized on May 22. Photo: Tourist Police

After being informed of the incident at about 2pm, officers led by Takua Thung Police Chief Col Siriwat Inyim rushed to nearby Samchong Nuea Pier, where they were told all six plus the boat driver, Phang Nga local resident Abdullah Chonlakij, 54, had been brought ashore and were waiting at Surakul Pier, in Moo 1, Tambon Krasom.

The tourists were named as Thijs Wouter de Vogt from the Netherlands; Cornelis Adriannus Antonius van Rijsbergen, 24, from the Netherlands; Andrea Katharina Bernet, 27, from Switzerland; and Christian Humang-IT Buctot, 23, and Cheri Pia Plando, 22, from Australia.

With them on the boat was tour guide Orasa Sae-Ngow, 56, from Phuket, who works with the tour company TripGuru.

Ms Orasa explained they had board the ‘Busaya Tour’ boat at Ban Samchong Pier at 10am, heading out to visit James Bond Island and Koh Panyee.

They left Koh Panyee to head home at about 1pm, but the boat started to sink as they entered the Krasom Canal.

“The wind was very strong. The boat tipped, pushing all the passengers to the same side, making the boat tip further and allowing water to flood into the boat,” boat driver Mr Abdullah explained.

Fortunately, a local boat passing by rescued them all. No one was injured in the incident, he added.

However, some valuables were damaged, including two iPhone 14 Pro phones, two AirPods, two power banks, two passports and B 4,000 cash belonging to Mr de Vogt and Mr van Rijsbergen.

Also damaged were an iPhone 14 Pro Max, an iPhone 12 Pro Max, a power bank and B9,800 cash belonging to Mr Buctot and Ms Plando.

Ms Orasa’s Samsung A9 Pro also fell into the water with her.

Travel insurance by TripGuru will cover all damages, police confirmed.