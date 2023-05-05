British International School, Phuket
Phuket blood donation drive continues in May

PHUKET: The Phuket chapter of Thai Red Cross and Vachira Phuket Hospital continue their campaigns to replenish reserves in their blood banks, as medics in Phuket and nearby provinces are facing shortages due to increasing number of road accidents and other emergencies.

healthSafetyaccidentscharity
By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 May 2023, 09:00AM

Phuket blood donation drive in February. Photo: Phuket RBC file

Red Cross blood donation schedule for May. Image: Phuket RBC

Phuket Blood Bank’s mobile clinic schedule for May, 2023. Photo: Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital

All blood types are needed, but Rh-Negative blood reserves in Thailand are specifically low, as only 0.3% of the Thai population have this blood type, compared to around 15% of westerners, according to academics.

The Phuket RBC invites donors to visit various locations across the island throughout MayThe Phuket Red Cross outreach campaign schedule for the month is as follows: 

  • May 62pm-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass;
  • May 810am-3pm – Wat Sawang Arom (Wat Rawai);
  • May 10 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass;
  • May 10 – 3pm-4pm – Blue Canyon Country Club;
  • May 11 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass;
  • May 11 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Thalang;
  • May 12 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass;
  • May 12 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Thalang;
  • May 16 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Thalang;
  • May 16 – noon-4pm – Home Pro Chalong;
  • May 1810am-4pm –Toyota Pearl Phuket;
  • May 22 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Thalang;
  • May 22 – 1pm-4pm – Patong Bay Hill Resort;
  • May 24 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass;
  • May 24 – noon-6pm – Jungceylon Patong;
  • May 26 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Thalang;
  • May 26 – 9am-1pm – CU Bank Phuket;
  • May 27 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass;
  • May 29 – noon-6pm – Central Floresta;
  • May 29 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass;
  • May 31 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Thalang;
  • May 31 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass.

Vachira Phuket Hospital organises its own outreach campaign, the schedule for May is as follows:

  • May 9 – 10am-3pm – BCIS Phuket School;
  • May 16 – 10am-3pm – Rassada Municipality;
  • May 18 – 10am-3pm – Royal Thai Navy base at Cape Panwa;
  • May 19 – 10am-3pm – Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach;
  • May 24 – 10am-3pm – Pa Khlok Municipality;
  • May 25 – 10am-3pm – Kathu Municipality;
  • May 26 – 10am-3pm – Thalang Hospital;
  • May 29 – 10am-3pm – Thai Watsadu Chalong.

People can also donate blood at the Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital and at the Phuket RBC in Phuket Town. For more detail, click here.

