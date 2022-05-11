tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kamala hill land grab probe, Woman believed killed by brother’s dog || May 11

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kamala hill land grab probe, Woman believed killed by brother’s dog || May 11

PHUKET XTRA - May 11 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 11 May 2022, 07:30PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Test & Go cancellation yet to yield Phuket gains
‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab
Former Deputy PM Suwat announces opening of Phuket’s B4.5bn Andamanda project
Developers require rejig to flatten prices
Water supply outage to affect Koh Kaew
Boy blinded by acute sinusitis to go to Siriraj
Over 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, no deaths
Small power outage to affect Thepkrasattri
Prayut to hold talks with US Defence Secretary
Walk-in Pfizer jabs for kids offered at Phuket International Airport
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Doctors: Phuket boy blinded by infection not vaccine; COVID alert downgraded || May 10
Woman believed killed by attack from brother’s dog
Phiphat launches new Andaman tourism campaign
Philippine dictator’s son wins landslide presidential victory

 

Phuket community
‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

It's recently become harder to get there because Red Mountain have (illegally?) closed the publi...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Confusing name. When they said Kamala I assumed it was in Kamala. This is one of the many illegal lo...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

Kurt, i bet Prayut has still more knowledge than you. Or how many international summits did you atte...(Read More)

Developers require rejig to flatten prices

So stop building! Nobody's forcing these people to continue building houses and condos that peop...(Read More)

Prayut to hold talks with US Defence Secretary

Talks with USA Secretary of Defence? Perhaps asking for cheaper engines for in the China building su...(Read More)

Boy blinded by acute sinusitis to go to Siriraj

The amounts mentioned to help the boy financially are a big joke. It shows how thick skin of Hi-So&#...(Read More)

Phiphat launches new Andaman tourism campaign

TAT should go to sleep and woken up when high season starts that used to be first weekend Decembe...(Read More)

Philippine dictator’s son wins landslide presidential victory

And history in Philippines probably going to repeat. Majority of present Philippinos never experienc...(Read More)

Prayut to hold talks with US Defence Secretary

General Prayut has this double function quite a while since mate General Prayit, ex Defence, can'...(Read More)

Boy blinded by acute sinusitis to go to Siriraj

A 'delegation' visits a small boy- how intimidating. A donation of 'consumer goods'-...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design

 