Woman believed killed by attack from brother’s dog

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a woman who is believed to have been mauled to death by her brother’s pet dog.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 May 2022, 04:08PM

The woman’s body was discovered on the porch of a house at Ban Bang Pae in Pa Khlok around 9:30am this morning (May 10) by a friend who then notified authorities.

Pol. Lt. Col. Suchart Luecha, Deputy Inspector General of Thalang Police Station, acting as the chief patrol of Pa Khlok Subdistrict and Pol. Maj. Gen. Niwat Timket from Thalang Police Station proceeded to the scene along with staff from the Muang Mai branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation. Phichet Panapong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, also attended the scene.

On arriving they discovered the body of a 38-year-old woman lying on her back on the front porch with puncture wounds about her neck, believed to have been inflicted by one of the two Thai ridgeback dogs that reside at the house.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased woman lived at the house and the dogs belong to her brother, who also resides at the property along with two other family members. The three siblings had journeyed to Bangkok, it was revealed, leaving the sister alone to, presumably, look after the dogs.

Both of the dogs are Thai ridgebacks aged between one and two years who the brother had aqcuired about five months ago, police confirmed. Both dogs were confined in a caged area at the property and it is believed had possibly attacked the woman when she went to feed them as one of the dogs had blood around its mouth and on its fur.

It was not clear exactly how or when the woman was attacked but the wounds around her throat showed her aorta had been fatally punctured. With nobody around to help it is believed the woman stumbled to the porch where she bled to death.

Police confirmed that a full autopsy needed to be conducted to clarify the cause of death and that security camera footage on the property would be able to help them understand better what had happened exactly.

The woman that found the deceased was named as Ms Supakvee Tothip. She explained to police that the deceased woman was a colleague of hers who worked at her brother’s restaurant and had been looking after the dogs while her brother was away in the capital.

Ms Supakvee had gone to the property to meet the woman but was unable to locate her on arrival. She went to the back of the house and looked through a couple of windows but still couldn’t see her friend. It was only when she went to turn a light off on the front porch that she discovered the body of her stricken friend lying on the floor and the called police and emergency services.

The body of the woman was taken to Vachira Hospital where forensic doctor Arthit Suravisankul confirmed that there were three bite wounds on the left hand side of her neck. He added that a full autopsy would be required to provide further information which would be dependent on the decision of both the police and the deceased’s family.