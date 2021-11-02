BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Joe Ferrari faces torture death charges, Third of schools reopen |:| November 2

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Joe Ferrari faces torture death charges, Third of schools reopen |:| November 2

PHUKET XTRA - November 2 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Joe Ferrari, 6 other cops to face torture death charges |:| 1st Moderna batch arrives in Thailand |:| 54 Covid cases in Phuket |:| 3rd of schools reopen at starts of 2nd semester Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 2 November 2021, 10:06PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pa Khlok couple injured as car hits power pole
Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths
First Moderna batch arrives in Thailand
A third of schools reopen at start of the second semester
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism high as Thailand officially reopens, Protest to end SHA+ requirement? |:| November 1
Reopening begins in positive atmosphere
By-election brings extra alcohol ban to Tambon Thepkrasattri
Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive
Phuket’s Airport Bus resumes
Phuket expects 1mn arrivals in first quarter
Man arrested after knife, fire attack on Tokyo train
Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death
Drive to keep illegal migrants out
Phuket Smart bus rolls again
Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Don't conflate men with exploitative sexpats reliant on exhibits of testomoronic discourse by w...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Sweety, don't let these bad men pick on you just because of your bigotry and misandry. We all su...(Read More)

Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

When will the BIG bang come here in Phuket with delta + and right number’s. Speaking whit ambulanc...(Read More)

Reopening begins in positive atmosphere

So- less than half of yesterday's 'estimate'. Who could have predicted that! Better give...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Which part is laughable- that some men have habits that affect others negatively or some men explo...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ms.Sweet and her view of menfolk .Always worth a hefty laughter ! ...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

@Kurt Right Kurt,exactly the same "X-Mas Punch" you obviously enjoy every day !...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Several hotels have already increased the room rates with 20-40% while they not yet fully operationa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Yes, excellent point. Immunity from covid exposure the old fashioned way. These people should be giv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ad hominem, the go-to discourse tactic of the lower IQ sexpat. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center

 