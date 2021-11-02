Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 53 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 1) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,565.

corruptionCoronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 November 2021, 09:04AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online in a new format at 12:39am today, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 119*.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total for the month of October.

Meanwhile, the 53 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 458, as follows:

Oct 26 - 80 new cases

Oct 27 - 75 new cases

Oct 28 - 68 new cases

Oct 29 - 61 new cases

Oct 30 - 59 new cases

Oct 31 - 62 new cases

Nov 1 - 53 new cases

The current total of 15,565 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 201 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 861 people were under medical care or supervision, 60 fewer than the 921 reported the day before.

The report also marked 14,551 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 115 more than the 14,436 reported yesterday.

The report recorded four people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 35, from t 222 to 187.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,423 beds available for COVID patients (+13 change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket decreased from 973 to 915 (-58 from yesterday).

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased, from 4,437 to 4,508 (+71 from yesterday).

The new format of the report issued today did not include the usual breakdown of COVID patients according to whether they have been designated as ‘Red’, ‘Yellow’; or ‘Green’. Instead in its place the report featured the breakdown of hospital beds occupied as reported by the PPHO.

* The original report issued marked the total number of deaths at 200. However, the number of deaths was later corrected to 119.