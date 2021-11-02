BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

First Moderna batch arrives in Thailand

First Moderna batch arrives in Thailand

BANGKOK: The first batch of 560,200 Moderna doses arrived as scheduled yesterday (Nov 1) with 77% of the vaccines to be allocated to privately run hospitals.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 2 November 2021, 08:58AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

It was delivered by Lufthansa and received by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), and will be be examined by the Department of Medical Sciences before being rolled out, reports the Bangkok Post.

Sunaiyana Kitkasetpaisan, general manager of ZP Therapeutics, a division of Zuellig Pharma and the official Moderna partner in Thailand said the company was delighted that the shipment arrived on schedule.

She said the company already submitted documents to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its plan to import more jabs from another plant in the United States.

It is part of Zuellig’s attempts to speed up vaccine deliveries to Thailand after it encountered difficulties in obtaining the vaccine from its production facility in Europe.

Of more than 8.6 million Moderna’s mRNA vaccine doses sourced by the GPO on behalf of private hospitals, a total of 1.9mn doses will be delivered by the end of this year and the remainder in the first quarter of next year. According to the GPO, 77% of the first batch would be allotted to privately run hospitals and the remaining to state agencies.

The Thai Red Cross Society, which ordered a total of 1mn doses, would receive 20%, the largest share, before the rest is allocated to privately run hospitals in proportions related to their orders.

Deputy GPO director, Sirikul Methivirangsan, said recipients of the vaccine are insured against deaths and serious complications after inoculation and the coverage is extended to recipients of two doses and a booster shot within 90 days.

Dr Chalerm Harnpanich, president of the Private Hospital Association, yesterday urged those who placed orders to check with their hospitals as to whether they are eligible for the jabs this round.

He reaffirmed that those who had received two Sinovac shots and an AstraZeneca booster can postpone their jabs or transfer them to third parties.

Chulabhorn Hospital, meanwhile, has told customers who booked Moderna vaccines as a third shot to make sure they do not miss their appointments as left-over doses will be thrown away if they don’t show up.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths
A third of schools reopen at start of the second semester
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism high as Thailand officially reopens, Protest to end SHA+ requirement? |:| November 1
Reopening begins in positive atmosphere
By-election brings extra alcohol ban to Tambon Thepkrasattri
Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive
Phuket’s Airport Bus resumes
Phuket expects 1mn arrivals in first quarter
Man arrested after knife, fire attack on Tokyo train
Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases, one new death
Drive to keep illegal migrants out
Phuket Smart bus rolls again
Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm
Phuket officials briefed on Nov 1 arrival rules, TAT sums up changes
Direct Phuket flights from Kazakhstan resume

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Don't conflate men with exploitative sexpats reliant on exhibits of testomoronic discourse by w...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Sweety, don't let these bad men pick on you just because of your bigotry and misandry. We all su...(Read More)

Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no new deaths

When will the BIG bang come here in Phuket with delta + and right number’s. Speaking whit ambulanc...(Read More)

Reopening begins in positive atmosphere

So- less than half of yesterday's 'estimate'. Who could have predicted that! Better give...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Which part is laughable- that some men have habits that affect others negatively or some men explo...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ms.Sweet and her view of menfolk .Always worth a hefty laughter ! ...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

@Kurt Right Kurt,exactly the same "X-Mas Punch" you obviously enjoy every day !...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Several hotels have already increased the room rates with 20-40% while they not yet fully operationa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Yes, excellent point. Immunity from covid exposure the old fashioned way. These people should be giv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ad hominem, the go-to discourse tactic of the lower IQ sexpat. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Brightview Center

 