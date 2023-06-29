1- Wet weather forecast to continue
2- Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax
3- Foreigners called to donate blood
4- Phuket tsunami drill to get competitive twist
PHUKET XTRA - June 29 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 29 June 2023, 06:06PM
1- Wet weather forecast to continue
2- Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax
3- Foreigners called to donate blood
4- Phuket tsunami drill to get competitive twist
Have a news tip-off? Click here
And, let hotels participate in deciding how to spend the 'tax'. Those who pay should be able...(Read More)
Mr Rewat speaks about rumours of rampant corruption that time. Is he trying to say that there is no ...(Read More)
If the night club venues owners are wise they relocate their premises/businesses to more 'rual&#...(Read More)
The THAI planes parked at Utapao are just good for being scrapped. Even taking spare parts from thes...(Read More)
Kurt@ washing cars ...(Read More)
Looking at the number of Thai planes parked up at Utapao with the name blacked out for a number of y...(Read More)
Nothing mentioned what work these foreign women were doing illegally at Phuket airport grounds....(Read More)
Tourist promotion not needed. Phuket suffers environment wise already to many tourists. Continuation...(Read More)
The main entrance to Loch Palm Golf Course in Kathu and the road leading up to the Clubhouse past ma...(Read More)
Let me guess. Most of those foreigners injured in road accidents were young(ish) males. The sheer am...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.