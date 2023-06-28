Wet weather forecast to continue

PHUKET: The spate of heavy downfalls that began to soak the island yesterday are forecast to continue through to Sunday (July 2), reports the Southern Western Meteorological Center located near Phuket International Airport.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 June 2023, 05:47PM

A lifguard at Patong keeps watch on the surf. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Heavy rain and strong winds are predicted to beset Phuket from today through July 2, noted the centre’s director, Wiroj Lewchareonsap, in an advisory issued earlier today (June 29).

“During June 29 – July 2, 2023, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the South and the Andaman Sea will increase in strength. This will cause more rain and heavy rainfall on the southwest coast,” Mr Chirasak said.

“In the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun, people are asked to be careful of the dangers that may arise from heavy rain conditions,” he added.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea will be stronger averaging two to three metres in height, and reaching up to more than three metres height in thunderstorm areas.

Small boats were advised to stay ashore during the period of heavy weather.

Heavy rains have already caused problems of minor flooding in risk areas, and the Sma Kong Underpass on the bypass road has had its emergency pump in operation all yesterday afternoon to remove rain runoff flowing into the tunnel.

Police have also urged motorists to exercise caution when driving on the roads, following a spate of minor accidents resulting from fast driving on wet roads.

National road safety council ThaiRSC (Thai Road Safety Committee), reported 92 people injured in road accidents in Phuket yesterday, but no deaths.

Meanwhile, lifeguards in Patong have urged people still intent on going to the beach to observe any red ‘no swimming’ flags posted, marking areas deemed to be too dangerous to safely swim.