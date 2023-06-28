Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Wet weather forecast to continue

Wet weather forecast to continue

PHUKET: The spate of heavy downfalls that began to soak the island yesterday are forecast to continue through to Sunday (July 2), reports the Southern Western Meteorological Center located near Phuket International Airport.

weathertransporttourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 June 2023, 05:47PM

A lifguard at Patong keeps watch on the surf. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

A lifguard at Patong keeps watch on the surf. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The weather advisory issued earlier today (June 28). Image: PhuketMet

The weather advisory issued earlier today (June 28). Image: PhuketMet

« »

Heavy rain and strong winds are predicted to beset Phuket from today through July 2, noted the centre’s director, Wiroj Lewchareonsap, in an advisory issued earlier today (June 29).

“During June 29 – July 2, 2023, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the South and the Andaman Sea will  increase in strength. This will cause more rain and heavy rainfall on the southwest coast,” Mr Chirasak said.

“In the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun, people are asked to be careful of the dangers that may arise from heavy rain conditions,” he added.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea will be stronger averaging two to three metres in height, and reaching up to more than three metres height in thunderstorm areas.

Small boats were advised to stay ashore during the period of heavy weather.

Heavy rains have already caused problems of minor flooding in risk areas, and the Sma Kong Underpass on the bypass road has had its emergency pump in operation all yesterday afternoon to remove rain runoff flowing into the tunnel.

Police have also urged motorists to exercise caution when driving on the roads, following a spate of minor accidents resulting from fast driving on wet roads.

National road safety council ThaiRSC (Thai Road Safety Committee), reported 92 people injured in road accidents in Phuket yesterday, but no deaths.

Meanwhile, lifeguards in Patong have urged people still intent on going to the beach to observe any red ‘no swimming’ flags posted, marking areas deemed to be too dangerous to safely swim.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Remembering a Phuket legend, Kathu nightclubs to close for 5 years || June 28
Foreigners called to donate blood
Jason Wilder passes away
THAI to finalise deal to buy 30 new aircraft
Regional OTOP comes to Phuket
Wagner chief heads into Belarus exile, NATO vows to protect allies
House now has only 499 MPs
Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New tourism businesses, Kamala sports ground, Thai restaurants among World’s Best || June 27
Phuket marks ‘World Drug Day’
Putin accuses West of wanting Russians ‘to kill each other’ in mutiny
Coalition bloc eyes backup plan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuketian unifies Heavyweight title! Fire guts suspected Phuket crypto mining op || June 26
Myanmar junta says failing to halt surge in drug trafficking
Peranakan Festival puts local culture on show

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks ‘World Drug Day’

I wonder if the judge and the guv popped off to enjoy a joint after the talk ??...(Read More)

Pride ‘hypocrisy’ sparks backlash

Thank you Christy - from now on you may refer to me as "Your Most Esteemed and Worshipful Emine...(Read More)

Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

fined 50k _jointly_ what a joke. They probably make 300k a night, every night. lol....(Read More)

Kathu nightclub venues ordered closed for five years

His brown paper bags must have been way too light!...(Read More)

Phuket marks ‘World Drug Day’

World Drug Day. LOL. Sounds like a great day to get high!...(Read More)

Suspected crypto mining operation gutted by fire in Phuket Town

I'd hazard a guess that the fire was helped along by the sheer amount of heat being produced by ...(Read More)

Foreign man killed in motorbike accident in Karon

A clear case of another brainless tourist going home in a coffin. Stupidity certainly helps reduce t...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

Christysweet, for you to make photos for PN, and also go to Thai Phuket Ombudsman in Phuket Town wit...(Read More)

Pride ‘hypocrisy’ sparks backlash

Every human is unique. Discovers identity during growing up. Has right to live accordonly. Mostly po...(Read More)

Chinese tourists charged for handling starfish, climbing on corals

JohnC, the Dive Master of the dive group has responsebility to brief the tourist divers prior the di...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket

 