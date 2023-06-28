Foreigners called to donate blood

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration together with the Phuket chapter of the Thai Red Cross (Phuket RBC) are inviting all foreigners residing in Phuket and nearby provinces to donate blood at a special blood-donation drive to be held at the Central Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road tomorrow (June 29).



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 June 2023, 05:01PM

Blood donations will be received on the 2nd floor of the ‘Mini Convention Hall’ at Central Phuket Floresta from 11am - 4pm.

Phuket is currently in short supply of Rh negative blood stocks due to the increasing number of foreigners suffering injuries in road accidents, Phuket Immigration explained in its announcement.

Some of the foreigners required being admitted to hospitals due to the seriousness of their injuries, adding to the drain on Rh negative blood, the announcement noted.

At a previous mass donation blood drive held in April, Phuket RBC noted that Rh-negative blood is not common among Asians, but critically needed for providing help to foreigners, including those injured in road accidents.

Despite the ongoing efforts, Rh-Negative blood reserves in Thailand remain alarmingly low, as only 0.3% of the Thai population have this blood type, compared to around 15% of westerners, according to academics.



