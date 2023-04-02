Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Blood donors invited to join island-wide drive to save lives

Blood donors invited to join island-wide drive to save lives

PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) operated by the the provincial chapter of Thai Red Cross is calling for Thais and foreigners to donate blood, as medics in Phuket and nearby provinces are still facing shortages due to growth in tourist arrivals and, sadly, various emergencies including road accidents.

healthtourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 April 2023, 10:37AM

Well-known Phuket rescue volunteer Vincent Modell donates blood for Phuket Red Cross. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Well-known Phuket rescue volunteer Vincent Modell donates blood for Phuket Red Cross. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Foreigners donate blood at Central Festival on Mar 27. Participants were praised as heroes and given special passport covers with Phuket Immigration emblem. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Foreigners donate blood at Central Festival on Mar 27. Participants were praised as heroes and given special passport covers with Phuket Immigration emblem. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Foreigners donate blood at Central Festival on Mar 27. Participants were praised as heroes and given special passport covers with Phuket Immigration emblem. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Foreigners donate blood at Central Festival on Mar 27. Participants were praised as heroes and given special passport covers with Phuket Immigration emblem. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Foreigners donate blood at Central Festival on Mar 27. Participants were praised as heroes and given special passport covers with Phuket Immigration emblem. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Foreigners donate blood at Central Festival on Mar 27. Participants were praised as heroes and given special passport covers with Phuket Immigration emblem. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Foreigners donate blood at Central Festival on Mar 27. Participants were praised as heroes and given special passport covers with Phuket Immigration emblem. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Foreigners donate blood at Central Festival on Mar 27. Participants were praised as heroes and given special passport covers with Phuket Immigration emblem. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Foreigners donate blood at Central Festival on Mar 27. Participants were praised as heroes and given special passport covers with Phuket Immigration emblem. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Foreigners donate blood at Central Festival on Mar 27. Participants were praised as heroes and given special passport covers with Phuket Immigration emblem. Photo: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Red Cross blood donation schedule for April. Image: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Red Cross blood donation schedule for April. Image: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Red Cross blood donation schedule for April. Image: Phuket Regional Blood Center

Red Cross blood donation schedule for April. Image: Phuket Regional Blood Center

« »

The Phuket chapter of the Red Cross invites donors to visit various locations across the island throughout April. Heightened emphasis is made on donating Rh-negative blood types, which are not common among Asians, but critically needed for providing help to other foreigners, including those injured in road accidents. 

Despite the ongoing efforts, Rh-Negative blood reserves in Thailand remain alarmingly low, as only 0.3% of the Thai population have this blood type, compared to around 15% of westerners, according to academics.

Scores of foreigners – notably an impressive number of Russian nationals – turned out to contribute at a major blood donation drive organised by Phuket Immigration and Phuket Red Cross this Monday (Dec 27). 

Present for the event were Phuket Immigration Chief Col Thanet Sukchai and Phuket Red Cross President Wandee Woonciew among other dignitaries who in person thanked Phuket heroes for donating blood. 

The Phuket Red Cross outreach campaign schedule for April is as follows: 

  • Apr 1 – 2pm-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass; 
  • Apr 2 – 9am-3.30pm – Phuket Regional Blood Center (special donation on the occasion of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn birthday);
  • Apr 3 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Thalang; 
  • Apr 3 – 1pm-4pm – Makro Phuket (Kathu); 
  • Apr 5 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass; 
  • Apr 5 – 1pm-4pm – Great Glove Thailand (Srisoonthorn);
  • Apr 7 – 10am-3pm – King Power Duty Free; 
  • Apr 11 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass;
  • Apr 11 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Thalang; 
  • Apr 12 – noon-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass;
  • Apr 12 – noon-4pm – Makro Thalang; 
  • Apr 18 – 1pm-4pm – Noku Phuket Hotel (Chalong);
  • Apr 19 – 1pm-4pm – Melia Phuket Hotel (Mai Khao);
  • Apr 21 – 10am-3pm – Phuket Court of Appeal (Phuket Town);
  • Apr 22 – 2pm-6pm – Lotus’s Bypass;
  • Apr 25 – 10am-4pm – Phuket International Airport, Office Building;
  • Apr 27 – 9.30-2pm – BISP School, Koh Kaew;
  • Apr 27 – noon-6pm – Central Floresta, G Floor Parking;

People can also donate blood directly at the Phuket Red Cross Office in Phuket Town:

  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8.30am to 4.30pm;  
  • Tuesday, Thursday – 8.30am to 8pm;  
  • Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm;  
  • Telephones – 076-251178 ext. 2 or 081-9588854.  

Normally Vachira Phuket Hospital organises its own separate outreach campaign, but the schedule for April has not been released yet. People can donate blood at the Blood Bank on the 4th floor of the hospital, located on Yaowarat Rd. in Phuket Town:

  • Monday to Friday – 8.30am to 8pm;  
  • Weekends and holidays – 8.30am to 3pm;  
  • Telephone – 076-361234 ext 1287.  

A separate donation event specifically targeting foreigners with RH negative blood is scheduled for Apr 10. The event – dubbed Phuket’s Blood Donation Drive 2nd – is to be held at Limelight Avenue in Phuket Town from 10am through 4pm.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chiang Mai hospitals overflow with pollution sufferers
Patong officials issue heat stroke warning
Envoys enjoy Andaman culture fam trip
Chinese Christians detained in Bangkok
Phuket Opinion: Steering clear of trouble
Patong Municipality probed over B4.5mn ‘sculpture’ roundabout
Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares
Heatwaves spark health fear
Phuket water supply reservoirs 65% full
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners arrested in child sex trafficking case in Phuket, Taxi crackdown to continue || March 31
Police raid 17 locations with online gambling links
TAT joins forces with online giants to boost tourism
British expat dies from bee sting in Phuket
Foreigner killed in Phuket motorbike crash as road death tally reaches 35
Illegal operators removed from Leypang beach

 

Phuket community
Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

@Kurt. Who says you will end up, upside down or 'embracing' a pole? Who says you'll be &...(Read More)

Chiang Mai hospitals overflow with pollution sufferers

soon we can buy cheap houses in Chiang Mai ..lol ...(Read More)

Chinese Christians detained in Bangkok

what the different from christian chinese and other chinese? i find it quiet funny that they need to...(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

Pooliekev reaction is derailing, almost defamation. We are 9 families who are afraid to danger thems...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Steering clear of trouble

Great piece of 'Opinion'! When it becomes clear Phuket ( my opinion)will not get the Expo-&#...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Steering clear of trouble

Living in harmony and sharing prosperity, joke of day and april fools was yestrday. Put on TV any ev...(Read More)

Phuket water supply reservoirs 65% full

The real 'shape' of the water reservoirs is very different from what is shown as reservoir m...(Read More)

Phuket water supply reservoirs 65% full

....Why no pro-active working of all these Administrations to get all this water house hold problems...(Read More)

Phuket water supply reservoirs 65% full

Mr Chaiwat's appeal to reduce volume of water use comes just 13 days before Songkran celebration...(Read More)

Foreigners arrested, property seized in child sex trafficking raids

Kamala Pete, age of consent regards between private lovers/friends, etc. Prostitution is all togeth...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pacific Prime Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 