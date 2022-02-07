BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Indian gangster’ slain in Rawai, Nai Harn wildfire, Phuketian is Miss Thailand! || February 7

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Indian gangster’ slain in Rawai, Nai Harn wildfire, Phuketian is Miss Thailand! || February 7

PHUKET XTRA - February 7 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Health officials to propose relaxation of virus curbs |:| ’Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel |:| Nai Harn wildfire |:| Thai teen golfer makes the cut |:| Phuket’s ’Nita’ crowned Miss Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 7 February 2022, 06:58PM

Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket
Firefighters remain on watch in Nai Harn
Australia to reopen borders to tourists on Feb 21
Electricity outages to affect parts of Chalong, Mai Khao
BOT awaits tourism revival, holds rates for another year
Phuket’s ‘Nita’ crowned Miss Thailand
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial
Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs
Phuket marks 436 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Police tracking down ’Indian gangster’ shooters
Isan man arrested for stealing Greek tourist’s holiday money
Man drowns as longtail sinks near Coconut Island
Man launched out of car in high-speed wipeout
Phuket readies for ‘Dee Phuket Fair’
Call to keep calm despite surge in cases

 

Phuket community
Police tracking down ’Indian gangster’ shooters

Surprised Insp Kurt isn't on the case yet!...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

Of course, thats why they're felons. You didn't think that one through. ...(Read More)

Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs

Kurt is spouting nonsense again. Measures are needed to prevent elderly people such as himself from ...(Read More)

COVID-recovered Phuket Sandbox tourists exempt from quarantine, hotel isolation

Who cares if they are carriers. I care they do not wear masks which renders my mask only 50% effecti...(Read More)

COVID-recovered Phuket Sandbox tourists exempt from quarantine, hotel isolation

By now many SHA+ hotel managers must get grey hair of being trapped in forced to do a lot of work wh...(Read More)

Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs

Dr Opas ( DCC) contradicts himself. First talking about relaxing, learning to live with it, moving o...(Read More)

Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs

Washington Post just ran a story yesterday on how the 1918 pandemic surged in cities after guards w...(Read More)

Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs

Wow what an article full of mixed messages. It's ok to live with the virus as it is mainly kill...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

Law abiding foreigners must report their whereabouts as sex criminals are required to do, while fel...(Read More)

Call to keep calm despite surge in cases

In my view TPN graciously allows all manner of opinion, it's juvenile slurs and insults that se...(Read More)

 

