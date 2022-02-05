BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

PHUKET: Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera shooting an Indian gangster to death in the parking lot of a hotel in Rawai.


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 5 February 2022, 08:39PM

Jimi “Slice” Sandhu, 32, was deported from Canada for “serious criminality” six years ago, according to the newspaper, which said “several sources” had verified his identity.

Jimi “Slice” Sandhu, 32, was deported from Canada for “serious criminality” six years ago, according to the newspaper, which said “several sources” had verified his identity.

Police originally said the dead man was a Canadian — and earlier reports in local media including the Bangkok Post carried this assertion — but he was in fact an Indian national with a long criminal history in Canada noted the Vancouver Sun, the Bangkok Post reported this evening.

Jimi “Slice” Sandhu, 32, was deported from Canada for “serious criminality” six years ago, according to the newspaper, which said “several sources” had verified his identity.

When his body was found on Saturday morning, Sandhu was carrying two different pieces of identification: a passport bearing the name of a Canadian of Indian descent, and a driver’s licence bearing the name of another Canadian of Indian descent. Local police released one of the names as that of the dead man, and it was published in several local media outlets.

The shooting occurred at the Beachfront Hotel Phuket, which also offers villas for sale on the property near Rawai beach. Sandhu owned a villa there, according to the Sun, whose reporters spoke with a staff member of the complex.

Officers were called to the hotel at 6.30am on Saturday after an employee reported a body in the parking lot of the villa zone, said Pol Lt Phalakorn Nuansuthi, deputy investigation chief at the Chalong police station.

The man was found lying face-down in a pool of blood behind a red MG hatchback with Phuket licence plates. Wearing a white T-shirt and cream shorts, he had sustained about 10 gunshot wounds on his body. Police believe the man had died at least 6 hours before his body was discovered.

Nineteen spent cartridges from a .38 were found scattered around the area. Some banknotes and some dried marijuana were found inside the car.

The body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

HeadStart International School Phuket

When police examined security video from the hotel, they saw the victim driving the car to park in the villa zone of the 180-room hotel. As he was about to get out of the car, two men wearing woolen balaclavas to cover their faces jumped out at him. They fired several shots at close range and when the victim fell down, they shot him again.

Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhong, chief of Phuket police, said the victim had arrived in the province on Jan 27 and was staying at the villa wing of the hotel.

According to the Sun, Sandhu had been a member of the United Nations, a criminal gang active in the Pacific coast province of British Columbia.

Rivals in the Brothers Keepers gang “were posting insults and taunts on social media when the news broke” of Sandhu’s death, the newspaper said.

Sandhu was born in India and moved to Canada as a seven-year-old and grew up with relatives in Abbotsford, near Vancouver. After getting caught up in gang life and convicted of serious assaults in 2010 and 2012, he faced deportation, the Sun said.

He was deported in early 2016 and two years later news emerged that he had been arrested in India and charged with operating a large ketamine factory. After he was released on bail, he disappeared and is believed to have been travelling between Dubai and Southeast Asia ever since, the newspaper said.

At his immigration hearing in 2015, the Sun said, Sandhu acknowledged the risk of gang life:

“I know that path is either go to jail or you die,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourists rescued from hillside wildfire at Nai Harn
Commerce Ministry says grocery prices stabilising, declining
Man charged after cams found in bathrooms at Australian embassy
Canadian gunned down at Phuket resort
’Light’ Cobra Gold to go without Myanmar
Patong business explains high taxi fares, prices
Prayut on trigger-happy students: ‘Enough’
Russia wins Chinese backing in showdown over Ukraine
Villager steps on bomb, loses leg in Songkhla
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket concerned over rising tourist cases, Villager loses leg in explosion || February 4
Phuket marks 407 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Pfizer jabs for kids start in Phuket
Trouble at Phanason Grand Ville
Sandbox, Test & Go generate B32bn for economy, reports Phuket officials
Phuket has plenty of water for the dry season, says Anuphap

 

Phuket community
Patong business explains high taxi fares, prices

A taxidriver in for exampel Bangkok, Pattaya or Hua Hin has the same expences, but they are able to ...(Read More)

Canadian gunned down at Phuket resort

sshot at 1030 [m and not found until 0630- clearly someone looked the other way. Other media indicat...(Read More)

Phuket marks 407 new COVID cases, no new deaths

the right question is to know the cost of contamination, to know how many people will be contaminate...(Read More)

Pfizer jabs for kids start in Phuket

Yamaguchi is a nutritionist with a Patreon account who thinks masks don't work. ...(Read More)

Patong business explains high taxi fares, prices

What complete Bull Puckey other than the last paragraph. Most Westerners DO have a problem with tuk ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 407 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Walk down Bangla at 10pm and see the Bars and Nightclubs full of people drinking and partying close...(Read More)

Patong business explains high taxi fares, prices

What a load of crap. Nobody cares if a tuk-tuk has a good sound system or not. And that the roads in...(Read More)

Phuket has plenty of water for the dry season, says Anuphap

@Kamala Pete, perhaps these billions of baht are stil somewhere in a virtual pipe line until all is ...(Read More)

Prayut on trigger-happy students: ‘Enough’

Firing guns at a university campus is behind supervision of teachers and duty officials responsebili...(Read More)

Phuket has plenty of water for the dry season, says Anuphap

What has happened to the billions of baht given to Phuket by the national government a couple of yea...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions

 