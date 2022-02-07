BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 436 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 436 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 6), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 18,219.

By The Phuket News

Monday 7 February 2022, 08:57AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 5, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 2:09am.

The report marked 117 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and four new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 12.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 415 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,804, as follows:

  • Jan 31 - 385 new cases
  • Feb 1 - 387 new cases
  • Feb 2 - 395 new cases
  • Feb 3 - 379 new cases
  • Feb 4 - 407 new cases
  • Feb 5 - 415 new cases
  • Feb 6 - 436 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 4,211 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 700 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 6, there are 4,415 people under medical care or supervision, 50 fewer than the 4,465 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 607 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 200 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 744 to 531.

According to the report for Feb 6, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 504 ‘Yellow’ patients (-9) and 123 ‘Green’ patients (-2) in care.

A further 745 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-65), and 754 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+11).

The report also marked that of 3,236 hospital beds in total available (+10), 2132 were occupied (+65).

Ash Ward | 07 February 2022 - 10:17:06 

Another rise in local  Covid infections.  2804 cases in 7 days, 436 yesterday. Sadly its getting worse.

 

